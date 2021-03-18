Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Average Ransom Payment Surged 171% in 2020

The average ransomware payment soared by 171% year-on-year in 2020 as cybercrime gangs queued up to exploit the pandemic, according to a new report from Palo Alto Networks.

The security vendor’s Unit 42 division compiled its Ransomware Threat Report 2021 from analysis of over 19,000 network sessions, 252 ransomware leak sites and 337 victim organizations.

It revealed the average ransom paid rose from $115,123 in 2019 to $312,493 in 2020, while the largest payment doubled from $5m to $10m. It also claimed that cybercrime gangs are getting greedier, with the largest demand doubling over the same time period to $30m.

Maze was notable in demanding an average of $4.8m in 2020, much higher than the average of $847,344 across all ransomware families last year.

However, the ransom payment itself is just one portion of the total losses victim organizations might suffer. Palo Alto Networks claimed the average cost of a forensic engagement was $73,851 last year but in some sectors incident response costs rocketed. The tech sector saw a 65% increase year-on-year, for example.

Even when backups are a viable option for victims, these costs “would incapacitate many businesses,” the report warned.

In fact, victims who decided not to pay up last year, such as Universal Health Services (UHS), Sopra Steria and Cognizant, all revealed massive losses exceeding $60m as a result of operational outages, lost custom and other factors.

Like others, Unit 42 explained that ransomware groups adapted their tactics last year to target remote workers and certain sectors like healthcare likely to have been hard hit by the pandemic.

It also claimed that the NetWalker group, since disrupted by law enforcement action early this year, was responsible for a third (33%) of double-extortion data leaks.

Unsurprisingly, the US accounted for the majority of victims last year, followed by Canada, Germany and the UK.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

OVH Data Center Fire Impacts Cyber-criminals

2
News

Fastway Couriers Confirms Security Breach

3
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

4
News

Ransomware and IoT Malware Detections Surge by Over 60%

5
News

Spanish Data Protection Agency Issues Highest Ever Fine

6
News

More Than a Quarter of Threats Never Seen Before

1
News

FBI Alert: Pysa Ransomware Targeting Education Sector

2
News

Average Ransom Payment Surged 171% in 2020

3
News

CompTIA Launches Training Catalogue to Promote “Outstanding” IT Apprenticeships

4
News

Infrastructure Security Specialist Optilan Appoints Adrian Bannister as CFO

5
News

Dropbox to Make Password Manager Feature Free for All Users

6
News

50% of Incident Response Pros Want Better Work-Life Balance

1
Webinar

The Vulnerability Landscape: Security Trends from 2020

2
Webinar

Making a Success of Your MSSP Journey

3
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

4
Webinar

Securing Remote Employee Devices with Unified Endpoint Management

5
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

6
Webinar

Staying Secure During Rapid Transformation: The Importance of DevSecOps

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
News Feature

#IWD2021: Women in Tech Discuss Success, Setbacks and the Future of Diversity

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
Blog

Why Quantum Computers Pose a Very Real Risk to Cybersecurity

5
Opinion

The Impact of #COVID19 on Cybersecurity and How Businesses Can Mitigate Risk

6
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic