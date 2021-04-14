Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Aviation Industry Lacks Cohesive Cybersecurity Approach

A new study published today by the World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified the need for cybersecurity practices within the aviation sector to be unified. 

The study—Pathways to a Cyber Resilient Aviation Industry—describes how airlines, airports, and aircraft manufacturers currently take different approaches to countering cyber-risks. It includes a warning that rising levels of interdependency within the industry "can lead to systemic risks and cascading effects."

To guard against these risks, the WEF connected with leaders from 50 organizations, including ACI, EASA, IATA, and Eurocontrol, to determine how the aviation sector can prepare against future security incidents and cyber-attacks. 

The coalition urged the global adoption of nine principles it came up with to unify security requirements across the industry.

On an international level, the coalition would like to see regulations aligned globally and the development of international information-sharing standards. It also called for the creation of an impartial assessment and benchmarking framework and a baseline of cyber-resilience across the supply and value chain.

Nationally, the group want re-skilling to be enabled and more-open communication regarding aviation incidents to be rewarded.

Organizational priorities expounded upon by the coalition were the integration of cyber-resilience in business resilience practices, the improvement of collaboration, and the need to ensure risk assessment and prioritization around cybersecurity.

“The aviation industry has developed a strong track record of safety, resilience and security practices for physical threats and must integrate cyber risks into this culture of safety and resilience,” said Georges De Moura, head of industry solutions, Center for Cybersecurity, World Economic Forum. 

“A common understanding and approach to existing and emerging threats will enable industry and government actors to embrace a risk-informed cybersecurity approach to ensure a secure and resilient aviation ecosystem.”

Chris Verdonck, partner at Deloitte, Belgium, said that creating trust between cross-sector organizations and national and supranational authorities, as well as adopting a collaborative cyber-resilience stance, would be a "logical yet challenging next step" for the aviation industry.

He added: “However, if the effort is not collective, cyber risks will persist for all. Further solidifying an extensive and inclusive community and developing and implementing a security baseline is key to adapt to the current digital reality.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Food Shortages at Dutch Supermarkets After Ransomware Outage

2
Blog

The Story of the EC-Council Gender Survey Scandal: Survey Creator Says "It Was Written by Women so it Can't be Sexist"

3
News

Brits Still Confused by Multi-Factor Authentication

4
News

Microsoft Patches Four More Critical Exchange Server Bugs

5
News

Over 90% of Organizations Hit by a Mobile Malware Attack in 2020

6
News

Destructive Attacks Surged in 2020 for Financial Institutions

1
News

New Jersey School Districts Investigate Cyber-Attacks

2
News

Aviation Industry Lacks Cohesive Cybersecurity Approach

3
News

Lawsuit Filed After Facial Recognition Tech Leads to Wrongful Arrest

4
Opinion

Tax Season is in Full Swing and so is Unemployment Fraud

5
News

Thycotic and Centrify Complete Merger to Expand PAM Offerings

6
Blog

Zero Days and Patch Lag: Stemming the Software Pandemic

1
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

2
Webinar

Making a Success of Your MSSP Journey

3
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

4
Webinar

Hybrid Working Has Accelerated Cloud Application Adoption: What About Security?

5
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

6
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain