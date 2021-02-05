Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

BA Data Breach Victims Granted Extension to File Claims

Victims of the two British Airways (BA) data breaches in 2018 have been granted an additional two months to file a compensation claim after the Group Litigation Order (GLO) window was extended.

The claims relate to two breaches recorded back in 2018: between August and September 2018, it was revealed that 380,000 transactions were compromised and later, 185,000 customers were notified that their personal and financial details were exposed between April and July 2018. Data compromised included payment card information, such as card numbers, expiry dates, and (in tens of thousands of cases) the CVV security code, as well as customer names, billing addresses and email addresses.

Evidence has been given by the defendant’s solicitor at the GLO application hearing that the total number of unique payment cards that may have been affected is 429,420.

Last month, Consumer action law firm Your Lawyers, which is leading the action, reported that the UK-based airline is planning to begin settlement discussions that could lead to a compensation pay-out of up to £3bn. However, BA responded with a statement continuing to deny liability and setting out their intention to fight the litigation.

The original deadline to join the GLO was April 3, but this has now been moved to June 3 2021. Beyond that date, affected customers will no longer be able to automatically join this group litigation.

The extension has been granted to allow new claimants to prepare their cases following a huge surge in sign-ups recently.

Your Lawyers has estimated that the average compensation award for each claimant could be around £6000, ranging from £500 to £15,000. This would leave BA with a total bill of up to £2.4bn.

Aman Johal, director at Your Lawyers, commented: “With affected customers given an additional two months to join the GLO, they should act without delay.

“It is concerning that BA continues to defend the litigation despite the fact their legal representatives have written to the court to express their intentions to enter into settlement negotiations. The impact and, therefore, the value of claims arising from this breach cannot be understated. Victims can suffer considerable distress when personal and sensitive information is exposed and they are at risk of being targeted for fraud and theft. It is a serious issue, and many of the thousands of clients that we represent have suffered severe consequences after a breach event. Many have fallen victim to fraud and have been forced to change how they use services forever.

“It is time for the airline to publicly acknowledge what they must privately accept – that they are liable and will have to pay compensation.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

US Shipping Giant Loses $7.5m in Ransomware Attack

2
News

Three More Vulnerabilities Found in SolarWinds Products

3
News

China Steals Personal Data of 80% of US Adults

4
News

Over Three Million US Drivers Exposed in Data Breach

5
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

6
Opinion

SOC 1, 2, & 3 Audit Reports, and Why You Need One

1
News

South Carolina Plans Cyber-Ecosystem

2
News

Cyber-Attack on Woodland Trust

3
News

National Cyber League Expands HBCU Scholarship Program

4
Webinar

Hybrid Working Has Accelerated Cloud Application Adoption: What About Security?

5
Blog

ISO 27701: A Pathway to Privacy and Regulatory Compliance

6
News

BA Data Breach Victims Granted Extension to File Claims

1
Webinar

Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

2
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

3
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

4
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

5
Webinar

Staying Secure During Rapid Transformation: The Importance of DevSecOps

6
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

1
News Feature

Should We Be Cautious About Law Enforcement Requests for Digital Data?

2
Podcast

Into Security Podcast - Episode 22: Diversity in Cybersecurity

3
Webinar

Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

4
Interview

#DataPrivacyDay Interview: Robert Waitman, Director of Data Privacy, Cisco

5
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

6
Next-Gen

A Case Against CVSS