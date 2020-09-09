Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Bank of England to Tackle Cybercrime

The Bank of England is to make securing cashless payment technology and preventing cybercrime a top priority. 

The decision by the 326-year-old institution to focus on cybersecurity and digital payments was revealed yesterday by an external member of the Bank of England's financial policy committee. The committee was created in 2010 with the remit of monitoring the economy of the United Kingdom. 

According to Law360.com, committee member Elisabeth Stheeman said that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial system was key in driving the decision to focus on cyber-issues. According to Stheeman, what had been a gentle stroll toward digital dominance in everyday payments had increased to a leggy gallop.

"The reality is that online fraud and cyber-hacking of digital accounts have outstripped traditional theft of banknotes and gold," Stheeman said. "Payments have undergone rapid innovation in recent years, and the COVID-19 shock has accelerated these trends." 

Stheeman said the committee believes these two areas will be critical in creating the kind of operational resilience that will enable the system to contain and withstand future unforeseen financial crises.

To achieve such resilience, Stheeman said the committee will call for more frequent stress-testing to gauge how well banks can recover from cyber-attacks. The committee also plans to create new standards for how quickly and effectively financial institutions should be expected to contain cyber-attacks. 

Stheeman anticipates that the responsibility for ensuring the security of digital payments will lie with technology companies in the future, rather than with banks. 

Cyber-criminals have sought to exploit the changes wrought by the global health pandemic, creating scams promising cures or vaccinations and targeting the newly opened up attack surface created by the increase in remote working. 

Across the pond, Americans have lost more than $77 million in fraud related to COVID-19 since the outbreak began, according to the US Federal Trade Commission. John Breyault, vice president of public policy, telecommunications, and fraud at the National Consumers League, thinks the real figure is much higher.

“I think the FTC’s numbers are almost certainly just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fraud losses,” Breyault said. “We know fraud is historically an under-reported crime.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

WordPress Sites Attacked in Their Millions

2
News

Warner Music Group Discloses Data Breach

3
News

Cybersecurity Companies Expose Sensitive Data Online

4
News

Northumbria Uni Campus Closed After Serious Cyber-Attack

5
News

Newcastle Uni Ransomware Attack Will “Take Weeks” to Mitigate

6
News

Ransomware Could Be Major Threat to 2020 Election

1
News

Judge Dismisses Privacy Lawsuit Against University of Chicago

2
News

Bank of England to Tackle Cybercrime

3
News

Fake Alert Scams Increasingly Targeting Mobile Networks

4
News

Businesses Fear Insider-Enabled Data Breaches

5
News

BlackBerry Launches Dedicated EU Data Centers to Comply with GDPR

6
News

Critical Bugs Could Enable OT Supply Chain Attacks

1
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

2
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

3
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

4
Webinar

Utilizing Native IaaS Controls to Ensure and Achieve Continuous Security

5
Webinar

Does Phishing Prevention Require Better Technology, Detection or Strategy?

6
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Opinion

Digital Identity Has Changed, and Enterprises Have Not Changed With It

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

4
Blog

A New Path for Data Protection

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

6
Interview

Interview: Seth Blank, Technical Committee Co-Chair, M3AAWG