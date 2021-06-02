Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Banking Fraud up 159% as Transactions Hit Pre-Pandemic Volumes

Banking fraud attempts soared by 159% from the final three months of 2020 to Q1 2021 as scammers sought to hide their attack in legitimate online activity, according to Feedzai.

Data used in the firm’s Financial Crime Report Q2 2021 Edition includes 12 billion global transactions between January-March 2021.

The vast majority (93%) of banking fraud during the period, as always, was online. However, while telephone banking made up less than 1% of total transactions, Q1 2021 saw fraud attempts via this channel spike by a dramatic 728% from the previous quarter.

The primary tactics cyber-criminals used to defraud banks and their customers include account takeover (42%), followed by new account fraud (23%), impersonation (21%), purchase scams (15%) and phishing (7%).

Account takeover (ATO) is usually the result of a scammer getting hold of victims’ online banking log-ins, while account openings can be done with real, synthetic or a blend of the two identities. Impersonation typically involves a fraudster pretending to be a figure of authority in order to access the victim’s bank account.

Overall, card-not-present (CNP) — dominated by online and mobile channels — accounted for 83% of all fraud attempts despite making up just 18% of card transactions. Part of that may be due to the roll-out of EMV cards, which has made in-person fraud using cloned cards more difficult.

That may also be responsible for the drop in POS malware designed to harvest card data from card magstripes as they are entered by customers at restaurants and convenience stores. This was particularly prevalent in the US.

Feedzai linked the increase in fraud to a broader surge in transaction volumes globally — and especially in the US, where generous government stimulus funding has put more money in consumers’ pockets.

Transaction volumes for all regions are now greater than pre-pandemic levels, it said.

“As vaccines become more widespread, we expect the behavioral changes taking place in the US today — namely more travel and a consumer base that more closely resembles a pre-pandemic world — to be mirrored in other countries,” the report argued.

“But that also means the high levels of fraud will only continue to grow. Consumers aren’t the only ones betting on recovery. Fraudsters are too.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Critical Zero-Day in WordPress Plugin Under Active Attack

2
News

Battle for the Galaxy: 6 Million Gamers Hit by Data Leak

3
News

Meat Processing Giant JBS Pulls IT Plug After Cyber-Attack

4
News

Banking Fraud up 159% as Transactions Hit Pre-Pandemic Volumes

5
News

US Convicts “King of Fraud”

6
News

FBI Issues Fortinet Flash Warning

1
News

Sextortion Lands Inmate in Federal Prison

2
News

Teen Crashes Florida School District’s Network

3
News

Scripps Notifying 147K People of Data Breach

4
Interview

Interview: Tony Pepper, CEO, Egress on the Acquisition of NCSC Cyber Accelerator Company Aquilai

5
News

Banking Fraud up 159% as Transactions Hit Pre-Pandemic Volumes

6
Blog

Defining Cybersecurity in a Hybrid World

1
Webinar

The Challenge of Remote File Transfer Security: Is Centralization the Answer?

2
Webinar

Untangling Authentication Headaches: Achieve Passwordless Authentication with Cohesive Credential Management

3
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

4
Webinar

Securing the New World of Distributed Work: What We've Learnt and How To Apply It

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

The Battle of Algorithms: How Artificial Intelligence is beating Artificial Intelligence at its own game

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

3
Opinion

Why it’s Time to Adopt a CISO Code of Conduct

4
Magazine Feature

Ransomware: To Pay or Not to Pay? That is the Question - Point

5
Magazine Feature

Ransomware: To Pay or Not to Pay? That is the Question - Counter-point

6
Magazine Event

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity Event at Infosecurity Europe