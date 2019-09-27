Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Banks Add to Confusion as Scammers Target Thomas Cook Customers

Experts are urging Thomas Cook customers not to respond to unsolicited messages in the wake of the UK travel company’s bankruptcy, as scammers are trying to harvest their bank details.

The 178-year-old firm collapsed on Monday, leaving a £3bn black hole in its balance sheet and 150,000 holidaymakers stranded abroad.

However, like any high-profile incident, scammers have been jumping on the news to try and part consumers with their cash.

Reports soon emerged of customers being cold called by individuals claiming to work for a company ‘refund agent’ and requesting their bank or card details to reimburse them.

Adding to the confusion, UK banks have been sending unsolicited text messages about the bankruptcy to customers, some of which contain links and a phone number.

According to tweets cited by consumer rights group Which? some of the messages were sent to individuals who hadn’t even booked holidays with Thomas Cook, adding to the sense that they may be a scam.

“We’ve heard worrying stories of criminals trying to scam people affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook, so while the messages being sent by some banks might be well-meaning, this flawed approach will only be adding to the confusion customers are facing,” said Which? consumer rights expert, Adam French.

“Our advice is to ignore unsolicited calls and texts, and avoid sharing your card or bank details. Anyone looking to claim back the cost of their flight through their debit or credit card provider should contact their bank directly themselves.”

In the wake of the travel agent’s collapse, Action Fraud urged consumers to be vigilant about potential scams and to not click on links in unexpected messages.

“Legitimate organizations will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your PIN, card details, or full banking passwords. If you get a call or message asking for these, it’s a scam,” the UK’s national fraud reporting center added.

“Remember, your bank or the police will never ask you to transfer money out of your account, or ask you to hand over cash for safe-keeping.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cleverly Faked Website Targets US Veterans

2
News

Malicious RDP Behavior Detected in 90% of Organizations

3
News

Microsoft Issues Emergency Patch for Critical IE Bug

4
News

Texas Prepares to Implement Mandatory Cybersecurity Training for Government Employees

5
News

Blackmail Fears as Data Leak Exposes Dating App Users

6
News

Access Rights Not Updated for 45% of Employees Who Change Roles

1
News

Dunkin' Sued for Keeping Data Breach Secret

2
News Feature

EternalGlue: Using NotPetya as a Testing Tool

3
Magazine Feature

The Evolution of Fraud

4
News

Global Consumers Reject Government-Mandated Encryption Backdoors

5
Blog

Security by Sector: Bad Bots Targeting the E-Commerce Industry

6
News

Banks Add to Confusion as Scammers Target Thomas Cook Customers

1
Webinar

Common IAM Fears and How to Overcome Them

2
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

3
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

4
Webinar

Preventing Email Data Breaches: A Modern Approach

5
Webinar

The Key to Successful Cybersecurity Projects: Asset Management - Asking the Right Questions

6
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

1
Interview

Interview: Matt Davey, COO, 1Password

2
Opinion

The CFO’s Perspective: Steps to Quantifying Cyber Risk

3
News

#44CON: GPS Trackers Hacked to Make Premium Rate Calls

4
News Feature

Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit 2019: A Preview

5
Blog

Security by Sector: Charity Workers Least Likely to Receive Email Security Training

6
Opinion

Debunking Five Myths about Zero Trust