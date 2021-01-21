Barmak Meftah Joins Board of Directors at Nozomi Networks

IoT and OT security firm Nozomi Networks has announced that enterprise security leader Barmak Meftah has joined its board of directors.

Meftah brings more than 25 years of experience in building market-leading enterprise SaaS and cybersecurity companies to Nozomi Networks and most recently served as president of AT&T Cybersecurity where he established its cybersecurity division and grew revenue by double digits.

In addition to his independent board position with Nozomi Networks, Meftah also serves on various other boards of directors, is an advisor and coach to multiple CEOs and is an independent investor as well as a limited partner to a number of VC funds.

Commenting on the announcement, Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle, said: “Barmak’s impressive track record of success in Silicon Valley has gained him international respect as a pillar in enterprise security. His keen business instincts and depth of knowledge in security software and SaaS will be invaluable as we add cloud-based solutions to our product portfolio and accelerate market expansion and growth. We are ecstatic to welcome him to the board.”

Meftah added: “Nozomi Networks is leading the charge to ensure a secure future for critical infrastructure and industrial networks. IT/OT convergence and a growing reliance on AI-powered processes and IoT devices has created a flaming hot market for advanced security solutions that can help CISOs effectively span mixed networks, physical systems and IoT devices.

“I look forward to helping Nozomi Networks take its business to the next level.”