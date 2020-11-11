Infosecurity Group Websites
Barracuda Acquires Zero-Trust Network Access Innovator Fyde

Security solutions provider Barracuda has announced the acquisition of zero-trust network access (ZTNA) innovator Fyde.

The deal will see remote working-focused zero-trust access capabilities added to Barracuda’s security offering with the Fyde solution available immediately as Barracuda CloudGen Access to businesses of all sizes. It will be available in the coming weeks for managed service providers.

“Remote work is here to stay, cloud migrations are accelerating and traditional corporate perimeters have disappeared,” said BJ Jenkins, president and CEO at Barracuda. “Fyde offers a powerful ZTNA solution that works on any infrastructure, any device and with any application on a corporate network. With this acquisition, Barracuda is providing distributed businesses a new way to modernize remote access, enforce global security and access policies and achieve seamless connectivity without compromising productivity.”

With the acquisition, Barracuda expands its capabilities to offer:

  • Secure single sign-on to SaaS applications
  • Secure access to applications from BYOD devices
  • Simultaneous access to applications located on-premises and on multiple clouds
  • Mobile device security monitoring and protection against malicious websites
  • Simplified privileged access and more

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

