Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Belfast Police Warn of Cybercrime Surge

Police in the Northern Irish capital city of Belfast have issued a warning over a recent rise in cybercrime.

A senior police officer said businesses had experienced a "surge" in cyber-attacks since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Many of the attacks are scams concocted by fraudsters seeking to exploit the health pandemic.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) assistant chief constable Alan Todd advised businesses to ensure their IT security systems are fully up to date. He also urged businesses to be extra wary of any unusual communications.

“It is very clear that from a strategic level through the National Crime Agency, through the global level, there is a real surge in attempts, at all levels, from individual members of the public right through to business ransomware," said Todd, addressing an online seminar of Northern Irish business leaders organized by the Institute of Directors.

“All of the usual methods of attack have been ramped up at this time, and therefore the risk arising out of this for businesses and indeed householders is higher than it was."

Todd said that the tragic growth in cybercrime related to the outbreak of COVID-19 was expected.

“It was predicted before the start of this, and we are certainly seeing evidence of that.”

According to the officer in charge of the police force's coronavirus response, much of the fresh wave of cybercrime is low-level in terms of impact but could target a high volume of victims. He added that unfamiliarity with new resources, such as grants given to businesses struggling to stay afloat since lockdown measures were imposed, made employees more vulnerable to cyber-threats.

Addressing the seminar, the officer said: “Your staff may be involved in transactions and conversations around schemes that they have no familiarity with. Of course, when you put staff into that position the potential for that to be exploited by fraudsters and others in the cybercrime world is even higher.”

While lockdown measures remain in place in Northern Ireland to slow the spread of COVID-19, Todd said that officers had increased patrols in areas where business premises were closed in a bid to keep crime at bay.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Only 41% of Cybersecurity Teams Can Securely Work Remotely

2
News

US Government Awards CGI $267m Cybersecurity Contract

3
News

Fortinet Offers Free Cybersecurity Training

4
News

Ransomware Payments Surge 33% as Attacks Target Remote Access

5
News

National Emergency as Trump Bans Foreign Power Grid Kit

6
News

Cyber-Criminals Increasingly Using Official reCAPTCHA Walls in Phishing Attacks

1
News

Belfast Police Warn of Cybercrime Surge

2
News

Breach Exposes Data of 774,000 Australian Migrants

3
Opinion

Networking in the Time of COVID-19

4
Interview

Interview: Debra Danielson, CTO and SVP of Engineering, Digital Guardian

5
News Feature

Meeting the Author of the #LoveBug - ‘Crime Dot Com’ Preview

6
News

National Emergency as Trump Bans Foreign Power Grid Kit

1
Webinar

Safeguarding Your Digital Transformation with Detection and Response

2
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

3
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

4
Webinar

Protecting your Organization Against Phishing Attacks

5
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

6
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Over a Third of Consumers Don’t Trust Digital Comms from Banks

2
Interview

Interview: Mike McLellan, Senior Security Researcher, Secureworks

3
Blog

Data Security and Decommissioning in a 5G and Streaming World

4
Opinion

Preparing for Tomorrow: Cybersecurity in a Remote World

5
News

Cyber-Attacks on Hospitals Amid #COVID19 Akin to Acts of “Terror,” Claims Eugene Kaspersky

6
Next-Gen

Moving Online: How the Shift to Virtual Webinars Can be a Tool for Cybersecurity Inclusivity