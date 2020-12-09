Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

#BHEU: Focus on Security Fundamentals, Not Adversarial Sophistication

Focus on the fundamentals of security to ensure you keep on top of incidents and have the best company culture.

Speaking in the opening keynote of Black Hat Europe 2020, Pete Cooper, deputy director for cyber-defense at the Cabinet Office, said “hacking is a mindset” and it is about being resourceful and finding solutions.

Comparing his time in government to his time in the RAF, he said that it is cool to fly Tornados, but preparation needed to be done in “learning the basics, building the applications and learning key critical skills, as you can learn how to fly and do the fundamentals every single time without thinking about it and the fundamentals have to become second nature.” This is because, irrespective of what the adversary throws at you, you have to be able to do the basics right.

He said: “When it all starts to go wrong, it’s your fundamentals that will keep you moving forwards and doing the right thing.” He also said that, in cybersecurity, it is very easy to get excited about “the latest sharp, pointy thing” but being able to detect and protect against cybersecurity attacks, and minimizing those attacks, enables everything else.

Winning and losing is not defined by technology, he added, as adversaries do not have access to technology that defenders do, and “our thinking allows us to make the most of our technology.” Also, there needs to be assurance that technology is safe out of the box and with trust in the system to know how it will work. “There is a key element in getting it right as the user can get it wrong,” he said.

This is why a culture of safety is important, where an engaged culture begins with reporting “problems, errors and near misses” and where acceptable and unacceptable behavior is understood. “If your organization or team is raising these issues, then you need to have a flexible culture, as the adversary has evolved and therefore we need to do so too, as security is not a static task and we need the flexibility at both a technical and organizational layers to respond to our challenges,” he said.

When those challenges are understood, there needs to be a culture of learning so it is about more than fixing, and understanding why and how something happened “so we can change and adapt all the way through.” If users are empowered, it brings the power of the individual to the organization, and the culture will help you understand that unique risk to your data and company.

Cooper said there similarities between his time in the RAF and what he does now, but his former career helped shape his thinking “and it is basics such as staying absolutely focused on the fundamentals, and no matter what your adversaries throw at you, you keep going back to those fundamentals and manage to keep plugging through.” He explained that incidents are the tip of the iceberg, and there is a need to understand what the ideas and problems are and to bring together skills, knowledge and data.

Concluding, he said this will require collaboration which takes time and effort, but if it is done, we can form “shared perspectives” and make a difference across “joint horizons” in partnering with communities across the industry, and the better it will be for everyone in tackling key risks we will face going forwards.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Egregor Ransomware Steals Data from Recruiter Randstad

2
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

3
News

Thales and Google Cloud Partner for External Encryption Key Management

4
News

Cybercrime Costs World Economy over 1% of Global GDP

5
News

NSA: Patch VMware Bug Now to Stop Russian Hackers

6
News

Most Victim Organizations Suffer Second Intrusion Within a Year

1
News

Data Loss Reports to ICO Increase Once Again

2
News

Winners of the 2020 Tech Trailblazers Awards Announced

3
News

Researchers Uncover New Cyber-Espionage Campaign Targeting Middle Eastern Politicians

4
Blog

Achieving Complete Control Across Your SaaS Applications: Is it Possible?

5
News

#BHEU: Focus on Security Fundamentals, Not Adversarial Sophistication

6
News

How 2020 Has Changed the Data Privacy Landscape

1
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

2
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

3
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

4
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

5
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

6
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
News Feature

#IFAW2020: Fighting Back Against Rising Fraud During #COVID19

2
Blog

Solving the Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Two Simple Steps

3
Interview

#IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

6
Interview

Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint