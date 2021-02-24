Infosecurity Group Websites
Bill Bozeman Appointed to Netwatch Group’s Executive Board

Netwatch Group has announced the appointment of Bill Bozeman, CPP, to its executive board. The security group, which is comprised of NMC, CalAtlantic and Netwatch, will now receive advice and insights from Bozeman’s 40+ years in the sector to help it meet its corporate objectives in 2021 and beyond.

Bozeman is a world renowned security professional, recognized with numerous industry awards throughout his distinguished career. This includes the George Lippert memorial award, the Paul Marcus award and the Security Legend Award. In addition, he is a member of the Security Integration Hall of Fame and has been recognized as one of the 25 most influential security executives.

Most recently, Bozeman served as president and CEO of the security system integration cooperative PSA Security Network for over 20 years. Prior to this, he has led multiple security organizations, including Delta Audio-Visual Security, Dictograph Alarm Systems Inc. and Pinkerton Systems Integration.  

Kurt Takahashi, recently appointed CEO for Netwatch Group, said: “Bill Bozeman is one of the security industry’s most accomplished and knowledgeable professionals. We are thrilled that he will be joining our team, and look forward to working together with him.”

Matt Barnette will replace Bozeman as CEO at PSA, with responsibilities shifting over the next four months. Barnette joins the cooperative from HID Global, where he was vice-president of their North American Business Unit, and has 30 years of experience in the security sector.

Commenting on his new role, Bozeman said: “It has been an honor to serve this industry as the leader of PSA for so many years, and I am grateful to have had that opportunity. Matt Barnette is the perfect choice to fill that role now, as I move ahead to the next exciting chapter, working together with Netwatch Group.”

