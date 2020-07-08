Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Billions of Banking and Social Media Credentials Available Online

Around 15 billion credentials are in circulation in cyber-criminal marketplaces.

According to new research from Digital Shadows, a 300% increase in stolen credentials from over 100,000 data breaches in the past two years means there are more than 15 billion credentials in circulation. These include credentials for bank accounts, social media and video streaming services.

Of these, more than five billion were assessed to be ‘unique’ – i.e. they have not been advertised more than once on criminal forums.

Rick Holland, CISO and VP of strategy at Digital Shadows, said: “The sheer number of credentials available is staggering and in just over the past 1.5 years, we’ve identified and alerted our customers to some 27 million credentials – which could directly affect them.

“Some of these exposed accounts can have (or have access to) incredibly sensitive information. Details exposed from one breach could be reused to compromise accounts used elsewhere.”

Many account details are offered free of charge, but of those on sale, the average account trades for $15.43. Bank and financial accounts are the most expensive, averaging at $70.91, however they trade for upwards of $500, depending on the ‘quality’ of the account.

There was also evidence that methods to bypass 2FA were commonly discussed on cyber-criminal forums. In one example, in December 2019, a user on the Russian-language cyber-criminal forum Exploit created a thread to sell a method designed to bypass 2FA systems at a United States-based online bank. They stated that their system would allow seven to nine out of 10 accounts to be accessed without requiring SMS verification, and that they considered their offer to be worth $5000. 

In an email to Infosecurity, security researcher and speaker Troy Hunt said he was not “overly surprised by the numbers” as he had noticed a lot more credential stuffing lists in circulation recently and just like the pandemic itself, they seem to be replicating at a fierce rate.

“It’s one of those things that’s very easy to propagate and I often see the same data represented in different derivatives, for example, expressed by the domain of the email account or the geographic location of the account holder.”

Asked if he felt more accounts were being created due to people working from home and getting more deliveries, Hunt said: “Personally, I think it’s too early to see an impact on credential stuffing lists due to the pandemic. Yes, there’s a lot more people working remotely, but these lists are curations of previous data breaches bundled up and passed around as sources for brute-forcing login pages.

“These lists are also dependent on having passwords accessible in either plain text or with weak cryptographic protection (i.e. MD5 or SHA-1 hashes) which fortunately is becoming increasingly uncommon.”

Digital Shadows also observed the growth of ‘account takeover as-a-service’ where, rather than buying a credential, criminals can rent an identity for a given period, often for less than $10.

For this price, the service collects fingerprint data (such as cookies, IP addresses, time zones) from an individual (the target), which makes it considerably easier to perform account takeovers and transactions that go unnoticed. Such is the popularity of these services that users on forums are desperate to acquire invite codes to this market. 

Holland added: “The message is simple – consumers should use different passwords for every account and organizations should stay ahead of the criminals by tracking where the details of their employees and customers could be compromised.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Home Routers Are All Broken, Finds Security Study

2
News

NSA Issues VPN Security Guidance

3
News

Google VP Withdraws from Black Hat 2020 Over its Name

4
News

Microsoft Research Develops Invisible Cloud Malware Scanner

5
Opinion

Is TikTok a Cybersecurity Threat?

6
News

Manufacturing Sector Paid Out 62% of Total Ransomware Payments in 2019

1
News

US Unmasks Fxsmp Hacker

2
News

UK Stalkerware Usage Soars During Lockdown

3
News

Microsoft Confirms Takedown of Phishing Domains

4
News

Organizations’ Security Measures Failing to Keep Pace with BYOD Use

5
News

Billions of Banking and Social Media Credentials Available Online

6
News

BotRx Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran to Spearhead Global Market Expansion

1
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

2
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

3
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

4
Webinar

Malware in IoT, Crypto-coins & Smart Devices - Prevention and Appropriate Action

5
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

1
News Feature

Industry Figures Make #VersusRacism Pledge

2
Interview

Interview: Lior Div and Cybereason’s ‘UbU’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Mission

3
Blog

Busting the Top Myths About Privileged Access Management

4
Opinion

SIM Swap - The Silent Hacker

5
News Feature

Effective Cybersecurity in Hospitals During #COVID19 and Beyond

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act