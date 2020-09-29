Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Bitcoin Exchange Owner Laundered Millions of Dollars

The owner of a Bitcoin exchange has become the seventeenth person to be convicted in the United States in connection with a transnational multi-million-dollar online auction fraud scheme that victimized over 900 Americans.

Rossen Iossifov was found guilty yesterday by a federal jury in Frankfort, Kentucky, of one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering after a two-week trial in front of US District Judge Robert Wier.  

Iossifov was the owner of RG Coins, a Bitcoin exchange based in his native Bulgaria. Court documents and evidence presented at trial proved that the 53-year-old entered into a fraudulent scheme to launder money for criminals based in Romania.

The elaborate scheme involved posting goods for sale online that didn't exist and tricking Americans into paying for them, often with fake sob stories around the reason for the sale. 

Members of the conspiracy created fictitious online accounts, often using the stolen identities of Americans, to post these advertisements and communicate with victims. 

Duped Americans received invoices bearing trademarks of reputable companies, cunningly faked to make the transactions appear legitimate. Call centers, impersonating customer support, were also set up by the criminals to address questions and alleviate concerns over the advertisements.

The millions of dollars brought in by the scheme were laundered through RG Coins by Iossifov, who exchanged cryptocurrency into local fiat currency. According to trial testimony, over the course of two and a half years, Iossifov exchanged over $4.9m worth of Bitcoin for just four other members of the criminal enterprise. 

"Romania-based members of the conspiracy posted false advertisements to popular online auction and sales websites—such as Craigslist and eBay—for high-cost goods (typically vehicles) that did not actually exist," said the Department of Justice in a statement released yesterday.

"Members of the conspiracy would convince American victims to send money for the advertised goods by crafting persuasive narratives, for example, by impersonating a military member who needed to sell the advertised item before deployment."

Iossifov is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2021. Three other defendants indicted in connection with this case remain at large.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Fashion Retailer BrandBQ Exposes Seven Million Customer Records

2
News

20% of Remote Staff Have Downloaded Company Data on Personal Devices

3
News

OCR Imposes $6.85m Penalty Over Data Breach

4
News

Most Workers Not Interested in Switching to a Cybersecurity Role

5
News

A Fifth of Privileged Users Don’t Need Elevated Access

6
News

Ivanti Adds VPN and MDM Technolgies in Double Acquisition

1
News

Bitcoin Exchange Owner Laundered Millions of Dollars

2
News

Ransomware Attack on Shipping Giant

3
News

Americans Plagued by Unsolicited Election Texts

4
News

More Than Two-Thirds of Orgs Plan to Adopt Zero-Trust Architecture

5
News

Multiple Wireless Router Chipsets Affected by Authentication Bypass Vulnerability

6
News

UK Receives 2020 European CYBERSEC Award

1
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

2
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

3
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

4
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

5
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

6
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Security Risks in the Current Landscape

1
News Feature

Does Cybersecurity Have a Public Image Problem?

2
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

3
Blog

Credential Stuffing: the Culprit of Recent Attacks

4
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

5
Magazine Feature

Mobile Threats: Have We Reached a Tipping Point?

6
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?