BlackBerry Launches New Cybersecurity Development Labs

Security software and services company BlackBerry Limited has announced the launch BlackBerry Advanced Technology Development Labs (BlackBerry Labs), a new business unit operating at the forefront of research and development in the cybersecurity space.

The Labs will be led by CTO Charles Eagan and will include a team of over 120 software developers, architects, researchers, product leads and security experts working to identify, explore and create new technologies to ensure BlackBerry is on the cutting edge of security innovation.

The company stated that initial projects from BlackBerry Labs will focus on machine learning approaches to security in partnership with BlackBerry’s existing Cylance, Enterprise and QNX business units.

“The establishment of BlackBerry Labs is the latest in a series of strategic moves we’ve taken to ensure our customers are protected across all endpoints and verticals in the new IoT,” said Charles Eagan, BlackBerry CTO. “Today’s cybersecurity industry is rapidly advancing and BlackBerry Labs will operate as its own business unit solely focused on innovating and developing the technologies of tomorrow that will be necessary for our sustained competitive success, from A to Z; artificial intelligence to zero trust environments.”

