Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

European Cybersecurity Blogger Award Winners Announced

The winners of the annual European Cybersecurity Blogger Awards have been announced.

With over a 1000 names put forward, the shortlists for the 12 awards were put to the public vote, and winners were announced via a video conference. The awards were organized by Eskenzi PR and sponsored by Qualys. Yvonne Eskenzi said: “The European Cybersecurity Blogger Awards celebrate the brilliant bloggers, vloggers and podcasters that inform and educate our industry.

“In the true spirit of the event, we didn't let COVID-19 stop us this year; and thanks to the headline sponsor, Qualys, we were able to deliver a fun, virtual event complete with a cocktail making experience. Congratulations to all the very deserving winners!”

Anne Lenoir, corporate communications and events director EMEA at Qualys, said: "The security sector relies on information sharing to keep ahead of attacks, ensure that new vulnerabilities are understood properly, and that we can all help organizations keep their IT operations protected. There’s a great community of bloggers and podcasters in the security sector that help this process, sharing their expertise and insight to help people in their roles.

"Whether it’s about sharing experiences around the personal issues and skills side, or deep technical knowledge on new problems, the security community helps everyone keep improving. We are really happy to be sponsoring this year’s Cybersecurity Bloggers Awards and support that community development."

The winners were announced as follows:

Best New Cybersecurity Podcast - Weegiecast

Best New, Up-and-Coming Cybersecurity Blog - Security Queens

Best Corporate Blog - Sophos Naked Security

Best Corporate Twitter - Infosecurity Magazine @InfosecMag

Best Podcast - Darknet Diaries

Best Cybersecurity Video OR Cybersecurity Video Blog- Troy Hunt’s Weekly Update

Special Mention: IT Security Guru Rant of the Week, featuring Quentyn Taylor

Best Personal Security Blog - ZeroSec

Special Mention: Andy Gill

Most Entertaining Blog - Thom Langford – the Lost CISO

Most Educational Blog for User Awareness - Jenny Radcliffe Human Factor

Special mention: KnowBe4

Best Technical Blog - Security Affairs

Special Mention: ObjectiveSee

Best Personal Twitter - Kevin Beaumont @GossitheDog

Legends of Cybersecurity: Best Overall Blog - Sophos Naked Security

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Payment App Data Breach Exposes Millions of Indians' Data

2
News

Over 600 NTT Customers Hit in Major Data Breach

3
News

Data Breach at Bank of America

4
News

Minneapolis City and Police Websites Attacked

5
News

European Cybersecurity Blogger Award Winners Announced

6
News

Amtrak Guest Rewards Breach Affects Personal Info

1
News

European Cybersecurity Blogger Award Winners Announced

2
News

#Infosec20: Resilience Required to Survive #COVID19 Pandemic, Says UBER CIO

3
News

NYC Cybersecurity Bootcamp Offers Free Training Nationwide

4
News

WatchGuard Completes Panda Acquisition

5
News

Exostar to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo

6
News

Huge Rise in Enterprise Mobile Phishing During Q1 of 2020

1
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

2
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

3
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

4
Webinar

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity - Virtual Event

5
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

1
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

2
Blog

Who is Responsible for End-of-Life Data Destruction?

3
News Feature

GDPR: The First Two Years and Future Challenges

4
Slackspace

SCANimals

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from Two Years of GDPR

6
Opinion

Bank Data Integrity and #COVID19: Stop Copying Your Data!