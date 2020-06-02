European Cybersecurity Blogger Award Winners Announced

The winners of the annual European Cybersecurity Blogger Awards have been announced.

With over a 1000 names put forward, the shortlists for the 12 awards were put to the public vote, and winners were announced via a video conference. The awards were organized by Eskenzi PR and sponsored by Qualys. Yvonne Eskenzi said: “The European Cybersecurity Blogger Awards celebrate the brilliant bloggers, vloggers and podcasters that inform and educate our industry.

“In the true spirit of the event, we didn't let COVID-19 stop us this year; and thanks to the headline sponsor, Qualys, we were able to deliver a fun, virtual event complete with a cocktail making experience. Congratulations to all the very deserving winners!”

Anne Lenoir, corporate communications and events director EMEA at Qualys, said: "The security sector relies on information sharing to keep ahead of attacks, ensure that new vulnerabilities are understood properly, and that we can all help organizations keep their IT operations protected. There’s a great community of bloggers and podcasters in the security sector that help this process, sharing their expertise and insight to help people in their roles.

"Whether it’s about sharing experiences around the personal issues and skills side, or deep technical knowledge on new problems, the security community helps everyone keep improving. We are really happy to be sponsoring this year’s Cybersecurity Bloggers Awards and support that community development."

The winners were announced as follows: