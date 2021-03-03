Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

BlueVoyant Appoints James M. Aquilina as Advisor

Cybersecurity company BlueVoyant has appointed James M. Aquilina as a member of its advisory board and advisor to the CEO.

Aquilina comes with over 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, including in the areas of incident response, risk management and digital forensics. He was most recently an advisor to the board of directors at The Crysis Group in the run up to its acquisition by Palo Alto Networks, and prior to this, he was president of Aon Global Cyber Solutions at Stroz Friedberg.

He has also previously served as an assistant US attorney in the Criminal Division of the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. In this role, he conducted investigations into various types of cybercrime, including denial of service (DOS) attacks and internet fraud.

Additionally, Aquilina is a regular commentator on cybersecurity topics, having been quoted in numerous mainstream news outlets and has spoken at prestigious organizations including the International Law Enforcement Academy and Interpol.

Commenting on his appointment, Aquilina said: “There is enormous need for what BlueVoyant brings to the table. The company’s innovative cybersecurity solutions go beyond identifying cyber-risks, allowing clients to mitigate threats across their environment and in the supply chain, to create a solid security posture, and to promote a pervasive cyber-resilient culture. I’m thrilled to be working with BlueVoyant.”

Aquilina is the latest high profile cybersecurity appointment by BlueVoyant as the firm looks to continue its recent growth. In September 2020, it revealed Deborah Plunkett and Ariel Litvin had joined its board of directors while Ronald Moultrie became vice-president of its advisory board.

Jim Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO at BlueVoyant, added: “As we continue to scale our operations and fuel growth, our initiatives require a strategic, long-term revenue-focused executive to help us stand out in the crowded cybersecurity market. James brings a superior blend of executive leadership and cybersecurity credentials that will help us expand our business as we continue to bring our unique cybersecurity services to organizations looking to drive maximum value and create a cyber-resilient culture.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

2
News

CrowdStrike Slams Microsoft Over SolarWinds Hack

3
News

Universal Health Services Estimates $67 Million in Ransomware Losses

4
News

Go Malware Detections Increase 2000%

5
News

United Airlines to Pay $49m to Settle False Data Claim

6
Opinion

SOC 1, 2, & 3 Audit Reports, and Why You Need One

1
News

Telemarketing Biz Exposes 114,000 in Cloud Config Error

2
News

Password Reuse at 60% as 1.5 Billion Combos Discovered Online

3
Webinar

The Vulnerability Landscape: Security Trends from 2020

4
News

Microsoft Patches Four Zero-Day Exchange Server Bugs

5
News

BlueVoyant Appoints James M. Aquilina as Advisor

6
News

Satanic Temple Loses Cyber-squatting Lawsuit

1
Webinar

Hybrid Working Has Accelerated Cloud Application Adoption: What About Security?

2
Webinar

Staying Secure During Rapid Transformation: The Importance of DevSecOps

3
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

4
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

5
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

6
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Opinion

Answering the Inherent Cyber-Challenges of Teleoperation

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

6
Blog

Healthcare Carries a Large Target for Ransomware