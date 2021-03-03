BlueVoyant Appoints James M. Aquilina as Advisor

Cybersecurity company BlueVoyant has appointed James M. Aquilina as a member of its advisory board and advisor to the CEO.

Aquilina comes with over 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, including in the areas of incident response, risk management and digital forensics. He was most recently an advisor to the board of directors at The Crysis Group in the run up to its acquisition by Palo Alto Networks, and prior to this, he was president of Aon Global Cyber Solutions at Stroz Friedberg.

He has also previously served as an assistant US attorney in the Criminal Division of the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. In this role, he conducted investigations into various types of cybercrime, including denial of service (DOS) attacks and internet fraud.

Additionally, Aquilina is a regular commentator on cybersecurity topics, having been quoted in numerous mainstream news outlets and has spoken at prestigious organizations including the International Law Enforcement Academy and Interpol.

Commenting on his appointment, Aquilina said: “There is enormous need for what BlueVoyant brings to the table. The company’s innovative cybersecurity solutions go beyond identifying cyber-risks, allowing clients to mitigate threats across their environment and in the supply chain, to create a solid security posture, and to promote a pervasive cyber-resilient culture. I’m thrilled to be working with BlueVoyant.”

Aquilina is the latest high profile cybersecurity appointment by BlueVoyant as the firm looks to continue its recent growth. In September 2020, it revealed Deborah Plunkett and Ariel Litvin had joined its board of directors while Ronald Moultrie became vice-president of its advisory board.

Jim Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO at BlueVoyant, added: “As we continue to scale our operations and fuel growth, our initiatives require a strategic, long-term revenue-focused executive to help us stand out in the crowded cybersecurity market. James brings a superior blend of executive leadership and cybersecurity credentials that will help us expand our business as we continue to bring our unique cybersecurity services to organizations looking to drive maximum value and create a cyber-resilient culture.”