BlueVoyant Increases Cybersecurity Expertise Through New Board Appointments

Cybersecurity services company BlueVoyant has today announced a range of high profile appointments across its board of directors and advisory board.

With immediate effect, Deborah Plunkett and Ariel Litvin have joined the firm’s board of directors while Ronald Moultrie has been made vice president of its advisory board.

The appointments are designed to add substantial extra industry knowledge and experience to the business as it looks to continue its growth.

Plunkett is currently principle of the consultancy Plunkett Associates LLC, as well as senior fellow at Harvard and a professor at the University of Maryland. In more than 30 years as a cybersecurity leader, Plunkett has previously held the post of director of information assurance as the National Security Agency (NSA) and was on the National Security Council at the White House for two administrations.

Litvin, who is the CISO of a global multi-billion dollar private manufacturing company, has expertise in addressing complex business and compliance-related issues faced by modern organizations.

Moultrie, who is joining BlueVoyant’s advisory board, is currently on the boards of Altamira Technologies Corporation, iCapital Network, the National Intelligence University, Sequoia Inc. and The Better Angels Society in addition to being senior advisor to MITRE, Pallas, and Resolute Consulting. Previously, Moultrie was a senior national security official who spent over three decades serving the US government. He has also held a senior position at the Central Intelligence Navy (CIA) and was the NSA’s director of operations.

Jim Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of BlueVoyant commented: “We are very excited to welcome Debora and Ariel to our Board and delighted that Ron has joined our Advisory Board.

“Breadth of skills, backgrounds and experiences make us a stronger company. Because of their extraordinary talent and accomplishments, the three people joining us have many cyber-related opportunities - we are really pleased that they have chosen to join BlueVoyant.”