BlueVoyant Enters Strategic Partnership with Third Party Risk Management Consultancy

Cybersecurity company BlueVoyant has announced a strategic partnership with third-party risk management consultancy DVV Solutions. The collaboration will enable BlueVoyant’s Cyber Risk Management (CRx) services to be delivered to DVV Solutions’ global customer base.

The firm said it can now offer actionable intelligence to this cohort of customers, helping them identify and address supply chain vulnerabilities. This will be primarily via BlueVoyant’s Vendor Risk Management (CR3) solution, which offers visibility and expertise to meet vendor risk management requirements as well as improve organizations’ own cyber-risk strategies.

This will add to DVV Solutions’ currently dedicated third-party risk management portfolio, which encompasses on-site/virtual visits, risk assessments, questionnaires, security ratings, continuous monitoring, cyber-risk maturity consultancy and regulatory compliance services.

In addition, BlueVoyant’s Cyber Risk Management for Investors (CRi) solution will also be available within DVV Solutions’ mergers and acquisitions (M&A) consultancy. This service showcases and mitigates the cyber-risks associated with potential transactions of this kind.

Commenting on the agreement, Robert Hannigan, chairman at BlueVoyant International, said: “The knock-on effect of COVID-19 has led to squeezed financial margins and a reduction in the resources available to tackle third-party risk in the supply chain, just as the pandemic widens the attack surface. Our CR3 solution will provide the desired level of risk analysis and remediation for DVV Solutions’ customers and their vendor ecosystems, enabling them to effectively quantify, manage and remediate third-party security risks.”

Sean O’Brien, managing director of DVV Solutions, stated: “Partnering with BlueVoyant is a natural extension of our third-party risk management and security monitoring services. As businesses and their vendor ecosystems have changed throughout an unprecedented 2020, we have seen a sharp uptick in the requirement for managed services, as supply chains become increasingly complex. Organizations therefore require a managed service-based third-party risk management solution to cut through the noise, helping them to prioritize the most pertinent supply chain risks.”