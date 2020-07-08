BotRx Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran to Spearhead Global Market Expansion

Malicious bot mitigation and detection company BotRx has announced the appointment of cybersecurity veteran Peter Christou as its new EVP of global sales to lead the firm’s expansion into EMEA and other global markets.

US-based BotRx uses moving target defense technologies to protect websites, mobile applications and IoT devices from automated bot attacks such as credential stuffing, account takeover and content scraping. It is now seeking to grow its presence in new geographies.

Christou brings more than 25 years of experience in helping security startups and firms grow across the globe. He will lead BotRx in developing new partnerships and contributing to the company’s sales and business strategies.

“This is an exciting time for the company as we continue to grow and develop our international footprint,” said Ming Xu, co-founder and CEO of BotRx. “We are delighted to be welcoming industry expert Peter Christou onboard as the EVP of global sales. With his strong track record and expertise in driving international expansion, we look forward to establishing our technology in new markets.”

Malicious bot attacks are one of the most prolific threats facing organizations of every shape and size today, added Christou.

“Our ability to solve the problem in a new and innovative way gives us tremendous growth opportunity across all markets. I’m thrilled to be joining the company to help steer this outreach across the EMEA region,” he concluded.