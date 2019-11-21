Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Breaches Hit Over Two Million Gamers and Crypto Wallet Users

Over two millions users of a gaming company and a cryptocurrency specialist have become the latest "netizens" to have their personal data compromised by attackers.

The haul includes 1.4 million accounts from users of cryptocurrency wallet service GateHub, which were posted to a popular hacking forum, according to the breach notification site HaveIBeenPwned?

The firm had previously acknowledged a June breach, although a “final statement” on the incident it posted a month later claimed that hackers had only been able to gain access tokens for 18,473 encrypted customer accounts.

“After the suspicious API calls were detected, we immediately disabled all access tokens which successfully blocked the perpetrator from gaining access to more accounts,” it said at the time.

“Due to an increased number of cyber-attacks on crypto-exchanges in the recent months, we have decided to take additional steps to safeguard GateHub accounts. As a precaution, we are generating new encryption keys and re-encrypting all sensitive information such as XRP ledger wallets secret keys on all accounts upon next sign-in. Behind the scenes, we are taking other precautions as well.”

It would appear as if the size of this breach was much bigger than at first thought. HaveIBeenPwned said that compromised data included email addresses, mnemonic phrases, wallet hashes and passwords stored as bcrypt hashes.

Data on 817,000 subscribers to RuneScape bot provider EpicBot was uploaded to the same hacking forums from a September breach at the firm. Compromised details included usernames, email and IP addresses and passwords stored as either salted MD5 or bcrypt hashes, according to HaveIBeenPwned.

Jason Kent, hacker-in-residence at Cequence Security, warned users of both sites of follow-on phishing attacks, especially in the run-up to the Black Friday sales weekend.

"A list of cryptocurrency exchange customers means that targeted phishing attacks aimed at account takeover should be expected,” he argued.

“This combined with standard password reset attempts and other account takeover techniques could result in these exchange members losing their cryptocurrency altogether. The richer the data, the more targeted the attack can become.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Office 365 Admins Singled Out in Phishing Campaign

2
News

Researchers Publish PoC for Docker Escape Bug

3
News

Macy’s Online Customers Hit by Magecart Breach

4
News

Hacked Disney+ Accounts on Sale for $1

5
News

Don't Fall for the WhatsApp Gold Scam

6
News

Windy City to Welcome 2,000 New Jobs in Cybersecurity and Technology

1
News

#InfosecNA: How to Communicate Risk and Security to Executives

2
News

#InfosecNA: The Benefits of Training Employees to Hack

3
Interview

#InfosecNA Interview: John Shier, Senior Security Advisor, Sophos

4
News

#Irisscon: Ransomware Shifts to use Affiliate Distributors, and Infect via RDP

5
News

Breaches Hit Over Two Million Gamers and Crypto Wallet Users

6
News

#Irisscon: Ireland Faced 43,000 Incidents So Far in 2019

1
Webinar

Zero Trust in Practice: Why Identity Drives Next-Gen Access

2
Webinar

Fact & Fiction in Advanced Threat Detection

3
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

4
Webinar

How Segmentation Leads to Visibility and Enables Compliance

5
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

6
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

1
Opinion

The Catch 22 Scenario for GDPR

2
Interview

Life Of: A Wi-Fi Security Researcher

3
News

Boom in Lookalike Retail Domains

4
Next-Gen

Are Communication and Presentation Skills Taught or Encouraged to an Acceptable Level?

5
News

Capture the Flag Competition Aims to Trace Missing Persons

6
News

UK Government Brexit App Riddled with Security Issues