Bridewell Appoints Martin Riley as Director of Managed Security Services

Bridewell Consulting has announced the appointment of Martin Riley as its director of managed security services.

Riley, who has joined Bridewell’s board from today, is tasked with leading the expansion of the cybersecurity and data privacy consultancy’s managed security service (MSS) portfolio. This includes its 24/7 security operations center (SOC) and managed detection and response (MDR) service.

Riley comes with nearly 20 years of experience in helping scale up organizations’ security infrastructure and digitalization as well as leading enterprise managed services.

Most recently, Riley held the position of chief technology officer at Timico, where he led the strategic direction and digital transformation of the business. He was also previously head of infrastructure at cloud services and integrator company Adapt.

Scott Nicholson, director, Bridewell Consulting, comment: “Martin brings tremendous expertise and experience to our business and will be instrumental in helping us deliver on our ambitious growth strategy. Our 24/7 managed detection and response capability around Azure Sentinel and Defender XDR is already best in class across the industry, but with Martin’s support, we hope to strengthen this further and deliver high end security automation and operations across critical national infrastructure.”

Speaking on his new position, Riley said: “I have been passionate about the role cybersecurity plays in infrastructure and cloud services for many years and am excited to work for an ambitious and fast growth business like Bridewell. Managed security services continues to be one of the biggest growth areas in IT and I look forward to helping develop opportunities to expand Bridewell’s services, mature our capabilities and strengthen our position in the security market.”

Anthony Young, director, Bridewell Consulting, added: “When first meeting Martin, it was clear to see he had passion for cybersecurity and delivering an excellent service to customers which aligns with our values. That, coupled with his experience across managed services and scaling businesses through technology automation, makes him a brilliant addition to the board and will help us deliver on our growth plans.”  

