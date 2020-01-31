Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

British Council Blocked Over 10 Million Malicious Emails in 2019

The British Council, which promotes wider knowledge of the UK and English language in over 100 countries worldwide, was hit by over 10 million malicious email attacks in 2019, according to official figures.

The data was obtained by Nimbus Hosting under the Freedom of Information Act and showed that the British Council blocked a total of 10,336,631 emails last year. Of those, 190,155 emails were intercepted or blocked because of suspected malware such as worms, Trojan horses and ransomware.

Furthermore, the organization also blocked 14,317 suspected phishing emails, whilst a further 10,132,159 emails were intercepted and logged as spam, many of which would have had the potential to contain viruses.

Tim Dunton, MD, Nimbus Hosting, said: “These figures are another reminder that cyber-criminals will continually bombard organizations with scam emails, hoping to trick employees into handing over private data, to breach the organization’s security systems or steal personal information. All it takes is for one hoax email to fall through an email systems’ imperfect filtration system before an organization must face the consequences of a severe breach of customer information.”

Moving forward, he added, it’s vital that all organizations like the British Council have the necessary anti-virus systems in place, as well as robust security procedures to keep hackers at bay.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cyber-Attack on US Water Company Causes Network Outage

2
News

Cybersecurity Firm to Create 164 New Jobs in Virginia

3
News

Cost of Insider Threats Rises 31%

4
News

Hacker Leaks Alleged Tesla Design Secrets

5
News

Hackers Begin Uploading 30 Million Cards from Wawa Breach

6
News

Japan Considers Emergency Cybersecurity Measures Ahead of 2020 Olympics

1
News

REvil Ransomware Crew Sponsors Underworld Hacking Competition

2
News

US County's Computers Still Down Nine Days After Ransomware Attack

3
News

Breach at Indian Airline Affects 1.2 Million Passengers

4
News

British Council Blocked Over 10 Million Malicious Emails in 2019

5
News

US Defense Contractor Hit by Ryuk Ransomware

6
News

AlphaBay Moderator Faces 20 Years Jail Time

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

3
Webinar

Do You Need to Keep Up with the AI Trend?

4
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
Blog

Big Data, Big Risks: Addressing the High-Tech & Telecoms Threat Landscape

2
News

#BSidesLeeds: Cyber is Running the World, More Innovation to Come

3
Interview

Interview: Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO, Acceptto

4
Blog

Why the Travelex Incident Portends the Changing Nature of Ransomware

5
Interview

Interview: Jonathan Armstrong, Partner, Cordery

6
Opinion

The Risk of Increase in Social Cyber Security in 2020