BSIA Cybersecurity Group Releases New Code of Practice for Installers

The British Security Industry Association’s (BSIA) Cybersecurity Product Assurance Group (CySPAG) has announced the release of a new code of practice for installers responsible for safety and security systems.

Developed by the CySPAG, the Installation of safety and security systems – cybersecurity code of practice will assist in providing confidence throughout the supply chain, promoting secure connection of products and services and delivering client assurance regarding connected solutions. The recommendations put forward apply in addition to other standards and codes of practice relating to systems and equipment to be installed.

Steve Lampett, technical manager at BSIA, said: “We have long been concerned with the ever-increasing use of internet connected devices and systems in electronic security and how the growing links to home and business networks can leave individuals and companies vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

“It is also significantly important to acknowledge that there is a combined stakeholder effort in providing a cyber-secure solution, i.e. manufacturers, designers and installers working in collaboration to provide a credible cyber secure solution.”

The BSIA’s new code of practice for installers takes a practical approach to address cybersecurity risks, moves the sector forward in terms of managing that risk and has the potential to become a real game changer for the industry, Lampett added.

“This will not be the end goal but should steer industry practitioners into thinking differently about how we utilise new technology in security and equip the professional security industry for the future.”

Glenn Foot, chairman, CySPAG, explained that CySPAG has strong representation from various roles across the industry and has focused on what is practicable for installers to do and what can be expected of clients.

“The code of practice is the first step in a journey for this industry, and CySPAG is committed to continuing to support the industry with firstly comprehensive training modules for installation companies and also a linked code of practice for manufacturers.

“The overall aim is to ensure products are produced and installed securely.”