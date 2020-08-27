BT Security Announces Vendor Partners to Simplify and Strengthen Protection

BT Security has announced a collection of new industry partners.

Following an undertaking of its existing vendors, it said the final list of partners “reflects BT Security’s view of the market’s leading providers, who it will work closely with going forward to provide a range of solutions to its customers.” It claimed that the huge range of suppliers and products in the market can be bewildering, and lead to the adoption of multiple overlapping systems, and this in turn can render security estates difficult to manage, burdened with unnecessary costs and, ultimately, with lower overall levels of protection.

BT Security is reflecting its customers’ desire to reduce complexity by having a leaner set of partners and clearly laying out its view of the best providers for specific security requirements. The confirmed partners were agreed following a detailed evaluation of their respective capabilities across all security control and threat management technologies. The final selection provides BT’s view of the security market’s leading providers, who will support a harmonized portfolio of solutions to its customers going forward.

McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet were selected as BT Security’s Critical Partners, and each will provide a range of services and products that will be incorporated into BT Security’s global portfolio, as well as providing holistic support to its commercial and operational activities.

BT Security said it will also work with these partners to develop a roadmap of security solutions which continue to reflect evolving customer demands and integrate the latest developments in security automation.

Also Microsoft, IBM and Cisco were all confirmed as Strategic Partners for BT Security, reflecting broader activities and remit across the whole of BT. BT Security also confirmed a further nine Ecosystem Partners who will be incorporated into its global portfolio of solutions for customers due to their complementary technology capabilities: Skybox, Forescout, Zscaler, CheckPoint, CrowdStrike, Okta, Qualys, Netscout and F5.

Kevin Brown, managing director of BT Security, said: “Our new security partner ecosystem showcases the benefits of BT Security as a managed security services provider. We’re able to use our deep experience and insight of the security ecosystem to help our customers navigate what can be an incredibly confusing market. We’re also ensuring that BT Security customers will benefit from working with the best suppliers from across the security industry.”