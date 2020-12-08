Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

BTC-e Founder Gets Five Years for Money Laundering

A Russian national has been sentenced to five years after being found guilty by a French court of large-scale money laundering, although charges relating to his alleged involvement in ransomware development were dropped.

Alexander Vinnik was extradited at the start of 2020 to France from Greece, where he had been since his arrest there in 2017.

The US authorities indicted him that year for laundering over $4bn in funds via his Bitcoin exchange, BTC-e. They alleged that his business had become heavily reliant on criminal customers, and received the proceeds from numerous identity theft campaigns, ransomware attacks, narcotics gangs and corrupt public officials.

These allegedly included money taken from now-defunct exchange Mt Gox, which spectacularly collapsed in 2014 after large sums were stolen from its customers.

Following his arrest, Vinnik became the subject of a three-way tussle for extradition between the Russian, French and American authorities.

Some $90m in assets were seized by New Zealand police in June this year, following a coordinated campaign with the US Internal Revenue Service.

Vinnik was handed a five-year sentence for money laundering by a judge in Paris yesterday, although prosecutors also wanted him charged with “extortion, conspiracy and harming automatic data-processing systems,” according to local reports.

He was accused of helping to develop the Locky ransomware, which the authorities said was responsible for extorting $157m out of French organizations.

Vinnik maintained his innocence throughout, claiming that he was merely a technical assistant working for BTC-e. He went on hunger strike in January to try to force an extradition to his home country.

His attorney, Frederic Belot, has reportedly claimed that the US authorities are still seeking to get their hands on Vinnik.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Egregor Ransomware Steals Data from Recruiter Randstad

2
News

Ransomware Set for Evolution in Attack Capabilities in 2021

3
News

Europol: Beware Fake Dark Web #COVID19 Vaccines

4
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

5
News

Universities Attacked by Phishing Campaign

6
News

Personal Info Available on Dark Web for as Little as 50 Cents

1
Opinion

Using Security Automation to Stay a Step Ahead in these Challenging Times

2
News

BTC-e Founder Gets Five Years for Money Laundering

3
News

Half of US Schools Skipped Remote Security Training

4
News

NortonLifeLock to Acquire Avira

5
News

Cybercrime Costs World Economy over 1% of Global GDP

6
Opinion

#HowTo Create a Hybrid Remote and Office Work Model

1
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

2
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

3
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

4
Webinar

Insider Risk Maturity Models: Tales from the Insider Crypt

5
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

6
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

1
News Feature

#IFAW2020: Fighting Back Against Rising Fraud During #COVID19

2
Blog

Solving the Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Two Simple Steps

3
Interview

#IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

6
Interview

Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint