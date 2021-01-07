Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Bug Bounty Program Launched to Discover US Army Vulnerabilities

The Defense Digital Service (DDS) and HackerOne have announced the launch of a new bug bounty program, in which participants will attempt to uncover vulnerabilities in the US Army’s digital systems.

This will be the 11th bug bounty program to take place between the DDS and HackerOne, and the third with the US Department of the Army, offering the chance for military and civilian participants to discover vulnerabilities in exchange for monetary rewards. It will run from January 6 to February 17 2021, and is named Hack the Army 3.0.

Participation is by invitation only to civilian hackers and members of the US military, with bug bounties offered only to civilian hackers when valid security vulnerabilities are found according to the program policy.

The purpose of the program is to highlight security vulnerabilities in the US Army’s digital assets before they can be exploited by nefarious actors. These can then be secured to prevent successful cyber-attacks taking place.

Brig. Gen. Adam C. Volant, US Army cyber-command director of operations commented: “Bug bounty programs are a unique and effective ‘force multiplier’ for safeguarding critical Army networks, systems and data, and build on the efforts of our Army and DoD security professionals.

 “By ‘crowdsourcing’ solutions with the help of the world’s best military and civilian ethical hackers, we complement our existing security measures and provide an additional means to identify and fix vulnerabilities. Hack the Army 3.0 builds upon the successes and lessons of our prior bug bounty programs.”

Marten Mickos, CEO of HackerOne, said: “We are living in a different world today than even just a year ago. Amid disinformation and a global health crisis, citizens are increasingly wary of how, when and where their information is used. For years, the US Department of Defense and respective military branches have successfully strengthened their cybersecurity posture and protected precious data by enlisting the help of ethical hackers on HackerOne. Years later, hacker-powered security is not only a best practice in the US military, but it is now a mandated requirement among civilian federal agencies. There is only one way to secure our connected society, together, and the US Army is leading the charge with this latest challenge.”

DDS has made extensive use of bug bounty challenges of this nature to improve security systems of US government departments. Since Hack the Pentagon was launched back in 2016, it has executed 14 public bounties on external-facing websites and applications in addition to 10 private bounties on sensitive internal systems in the US Department of Defense. These include Hack the Pentagon, Hack the Defense Travel System and Hack the Air Force.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

2
News

British Airways Plans £3bn Breach Settlement

3
News

Bug Bounty Program Launched to Discover US Army Vulnerabilities

4
News

DoJ: SolarWinds Attackers Hit Thousands of O365 Inboxes

5
News

Deepfake Technologies Set to Become Major Threat to Businesses

6
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

1
News

JPMorgan Chase Hacker Gets 12 Years

2
News

Ransomware Attack Costs Health Network $1.5m a Day

3
News

Red Hat to Acquire StackRox

4
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

5
News Feature

The Growing Threat of #COVID19 Vaccine Phishing Scams

6
Opinion

Privacy Post-COVID: Predictions for 2021

1
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

2
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

3
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

4
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

5
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

6
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

1
News Feature

Around the World in 2021 Hacker Predictions

2
Opinion

How to Transform Your Cybersecurity Posture

3
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

4
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

5
Opinion

How to Bridge the IT and Cyber Skills Gap in 2021

6
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment