Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

UK Businesses Could Make Huge Savings on Cybersecurity Services

UK businesses could save up to £1.3bn by purchasing cybersecurity products and services from a more diverse range of suppliers, according to a study by Cynapse. It suggests that shopping around for cybersecurity services, thereby democratizing the market, would be hugely beneficial to UK companies.

Currently, businesses tend to turn to big firms for their cybersecurity needs. It is estimated that 76% of the UK cybersecurity market is controlled by just 10% of companies, equating to £6.3bn out of an overall £8.3bn. However, the market is changing rapidly, now encompassing over 1200 companies with a new startup joining the industry every week.

In a new study, Cynapse has found that smaller companies offer similar products and services at lower costs, in some instances saving businesses up to 40%. If firms utilize smaller cybersecurity suppliers in this way, it could potentially save them up to £1.3bn, according to Cynapse.

Cynapse is a London-based cybersecurity startup that offers companies free access to cyber-experts to better understand what their requirements are. It therefore believes it has a key role in unlocking the market, enabling businesses to find better value for money for their cybersecurity services.

The company stated: “Cynapse launched in March 2020 with the goal of providing a wider view of the cybersecurity market, tailored to individual customers’ needs.”

In its breakdown of the UK cybersecurity market, Cynapse showed that there are 122 large firms compared to 1099 medium, small and micro companies. The 122 large companies generate an estimated annual revenue of £6.3bn compared to £2bn among the rest. There are a total of 42,855 people employed in the UK cybersecurity sector, of which 27,746 work for the larger companies.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Zoom Blow as Thousands of User Videos Are Found Online

2
News

Common Flaws Discovered in Penetration Tests Persist

3
News

Washington State Legalizes Restricted Use of Facial Recognition Technology

4
News

Zoom Patches Three New Bugs in Scramble to Support Remote Workers

5
News

DoJ: Zoombombing Could Land You Behind Bars

6
News

Docker Users Targeted with Crypto Malware Via Exposed APIs

1
News

Scammers Target US Stimulus Checks

2
News

Linux Servers Under Attack for a Decade

3
News

Philippines Arrests 32 on Fake News Charges

4
News

Internet Traffic Spiked to Double Normal Rate in March

5
News

UK Businesses Could Make Huge Savings on Cybersecurity Services

6
News

Only a Quarter of Orgs ‘Focus’ on Cyber-Attack Prevention

1
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

2
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

3
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

4
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

5
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

6
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

1
News Feature

The Long-Term Impact of #COVID19 on the Cybersecurity Industry

2
Interview

Interview: Rick Goud, CEO and Co-Founder, Zivver

3
Blog

Security by Sector: Kaspersky Makes Security Products Free for Healthcare Institutions Amid #COVID19 Pandemic

4
Blog

Why Physical Data Destruction is Absolutely Vital

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things We Learned in Q1 2020

6
Opinion

Remote Workforce Security: Protecting People, Protecting the Enterprise