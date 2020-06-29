Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Campaigners Call for Computer Misuse Act Revision on 30th Anniversary

An open letter has been sent to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, asking for an update to the Computer Misuse Act (CMA) as it marks its 30th anniversary of reaching royal assent..

Coordinated by the CyberUp Campaign, a group of cybersecurity organizations are pushing for an update of the Computer Misuse Act to make it fit for the digital age.

“In 1990, when the CMA became law, only 0.5% of the UK population used the internet, and the concept of cybersecurity and threat intelligence research did not yet exist,” the letter read. “Now, 30 years on, the CMA is the central regime governing cybercrime in the UK despite being originally designed to protect telephone exchanges. This means that the CMA inadvertently criminalizes a large proportion of modern cyber-defense practices.”

The letter cited the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that this demonstrates “how reliant modern society is on secure and effective digital technologies.”

It claimed: “The government has committed to investing in the UK’s digital and technology credentials and, as we move beyond the pandemic, we are calling on the government to make putting in place a new cybercrime regime part of this commitment. This will give our cyber-defenders the tools they need to keep Britain safe.”

In the past few years, efforts have been made to bring the CMA up-to-date, with NCC Group admitting that a lot of the work it does “is hampered by the CMA” and with a reform, it wants to make a change so as to make vital threat intelligence commercially and ethically easier.

The CyberUp Campaign includes NCC Group, alongside representatives from vendors Digital Shadows, McAfee and Trend Micro, industry trade bodies techUK and CREST, and a number of prominent lawyers, academics and researchers in the field of cybersecurity.

In an email to Infosecurity, Robert Schifreen, who was one of the two people initially charged with accessing the Duke of Edinburgh’s personal message box after gaining access to BT’s Prestel interactive viewdata service, agreed that the CMA “could do with a polish.” However. he also said it is basically fit for purpose, “and I don't see much evidence that researchers are being dissuaded from researching in case their possession of pen test tools results in them being prosecuted.”

He added: “If anyone wants to criticize a key element of the fight against cybercrime, attacking Action Fraud would be more useful than attacking the CMA.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Prolific Hacker Made Millions Selling Network Access

2
News

350,000 Social Media Influencers and Users at Risk Following Data Breach

3
News

Microsoft: Patch IIS Bug Now to Protect Exchange Servers

4
News

$200m Spear Phished from Cryptocurrency Exchanges

5
Opinion

Is TikTok a Cybersecurity Threat?

6
News

Domestic Abuse Victims Exposed in Cloud Misconfiguration

1
Interview

Interview: Rafal Los, Chief Security Strategist, Lightstream

2
News

IoT Botnet Developer Gets 13-Month Sentence

3
News

Chinese Bank Forces Firms to Download Backdoored Software

4
News

Campaigners Call for Computer Misuse Act Revision on 30th Anniversary

5
News

Online Learning Platform Exposes Data on One Million Students

6
Opinion

Encryption Holds the Key for Avoiding Fines from Data Privacy Violations

1
Webinar

Protecting your Organization Against Phishing Attacks

2
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

3
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

4
Webinar

Zero-Trust Security: Making Remote Working, Work

5
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

1
Interview

Interview: Balaji Parimi, Founder and CEO, CloudKnox Security

2
News Feature

Have Contact Tracing Scam Opportunities Been Easily Enabled?

3
Blog

A Country in Crisis: Data Privacy in the US

4
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

5
Blog

Cybercrime is Winning – What Are You Going to Do About It?

6
Opinion

#HowTo Secure the Supply Chain