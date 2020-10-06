Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Canada Bombarded with COVID-19-Themed Cyber-attacks

More than a quarter of Canadian IT workers say their organization has suffered a COVID-19-themed cyber-attack, according to a new survey.

The "2020 Cybersecurity Report" released today by the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) surveyed more than 500 Canadian IT security decision-makers to learn more about their experience with cyber-threats.

Key findings of the report include that one-third of respondents said their organization was targeted by a COVID-19-related cyber-attack. Among the threats recorded by the survey were fake contact-tracing apps and phishing attacks that exploited COVID-19 test results.

Around three in ten organizations reported experiencing a spike in the volume of attacks they had suffered since the pandemic started. 

Slightly more than half said that they had implemented new cybersecurity protections in response to changes triggered by the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus. 

Worryingly, one-quarter of organizations surveyed said that they had experienced a data breach of customer and/or employee data last year. Of arguably greater concern was the fact that 38% of organizations didn't know if they had been hit by a data breach or not. 

"The plot looks to get even darker for IT in the next 12 months," said a CIRA spokesperson. "Despite facing more attacks in a harder-to-secure scenario, only about one-third of workers anticipate an increase in human resources devoted to cybersecurity. 

"That is down from 45% anticipating more resources in 2019."

The survey found that around one in ten workers anticipate having fewer resources to invest in cybersecurity in the coming year. 

Another key finding of the report was the emergence of what appears to be compliance fatigue. 

"More report being aware of recent changes to the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), yet they are less likely to report data breaches than last year," noted CIRA.

In 2020, only 36% of organizations informed a regulatory body after experiencing a data breach, down from 58% in 2019. This year, just 44% of those surveyed informed customers of a breach, representing a 4% decrease compared to 2019. 

CIRA predicts that if the federal government passes stricter privacy requirements, businesses will either need to be enticed into reporting breaches or financially penalized more severely for not doing so.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

H&M Fined €35.2m for GDPR Violations

2
News

UN Shipping Agency Forced Offline After Cyber-Attack

3
News

HMRC Hit by Multiple Phishing and Spam Emails

4
News

Cisco Ordered to Pay $1.9 Billion for Security Patent Infringement

5
News

Ransomware Disrupts COVID-19 Medical Trials

6
News

Most Healthcare Apps Are Riddled with Bugs

1
News

Skimming Attack on Boom! Mobile

2
News

Canada Bombarded with COVID-19-Themed Cyber-attacks

3
News

John McAfee Indicted for Tax Evasion

4
News

Corporate Credentials on the Dark Web Up by 429% This Year

5
News

Over Half of IT and OT Professionals in Industrial Enterprises Experiencing Rise in Cyber-Threats

6
Magazine Feature

Point/Counterpoint - The Impact of Data Breaches

1
Webinar

Does Phishing Prevention Require Better Technology, Detection or Strategy?

2
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

3
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

4
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

5
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

1
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

2
Blog

Credential Stuffing: the Culprit of Recent Attacks

3
Opinion

Making Cybersecurity a Priority in the Boardroom

4
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

5
Blog

Repairing SQL Database Corruption with CHECKDB Repair? You Can Lose Your Data Forever

6
Opinion

Sleepwalking into a Cybersecurity Nightmare?