Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Canada's Auditor General: "Our Main IT System Is Running on DOS"

Canada's auditor general has said outdated technology, staffing issues, and a chronic lack of funding are making it difficult for his office to fulfill its mandate. 

Speaking at a meeting of the country's Public Accounts committee on Thursday, Sylvain Ricard bemoaned the fact that his office was forced to rely on antiquated computer systems that pose a security threat.

Ricard, who took up the auditor general position in March 2019, told the committee: "Our main IT system is running on DOS. That creates all sorts of issues for us, both in a security perspective and an operational perspective because they’re not supported anymore."

DOS, or disk operation system, was a smash hit when it was introduced in the late 1970s, but the technology was essentially retired in the mid-1990s. Today, the beyond retro system is considered obsolete.

Ricard said that failure to upgrade to newer technology has left the office of the auditor general (OAG) isolated and vulnerable. 

"You can’t turn to a supplier and get updates, because they don’t exist. That’s our reality,” said Ricard.

Canadian members of Parliament were stunned to learn that Ricard and his team were trying to perform audits with technology that went out of fashion back when Brad Pitt was dating a cigarette-smoking Gwyneth Paltrow. 

Upon learning that the country's auditor general was forced to work with a DOS system put in place in the late 1980s, a flabbergasted NDP MP Matthew Green said: "That’s wild."

Reliance on last century's technology has made attracting a new generation of auditors and analysts an uphill struggle for the OAG. Recruits who do accept a job offer from the office quickly find that they are not able to use many of the tools they learned in school. 

"You cannot interest young people these days with old technologies. That’s a major challenge for us. Our direct competitors are companies like Deloitte (and) our technology is in the way," said Ricard.

Painting a generous picture of how outdated the OAG's technology really is, Ricard said: "The new staff we hire arrive with modern skills, but they aren’t able to use them because they’re in a workplace that is behind by 10 years."

Ricard said that to bring the office's technology up to date, an extra $10.8m was needed on top of the office's current $88m annual budget.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Sports Giant Decathlon Leaks 123 Million Records

2
News

Home Office Admits 100 GDPR Breaches in EU Scheme

3
News

Thoma Bravo Acquires Sophos for $3.9bn

4
News

Walgreens App Error Has Customers Viewing Each Other's Personal Messages

5
News

Indian Arrested Over Sale of Illegal Drugs Disguised as Sex Aids on Dark Web

6
News

Data of 10K Rail Passengers Exposed

1
News

Canada's Auditor General: "Our Main IT System Is Running on DOS"

2
Interview

#RSAC Video Interview: Thom Langford and Javvad Malik

3
Blog

Security by Sector: 148% Increase in Cyber-Attacks on The Pensions Regulator in 2019

4
Magazine Feature

Q&A: Steve Durbin

5
News

Washington in Super Tuesday Fake News Warning

6
Interview

#RSAC Video Interview: Natasha Amlani, Associate, Perkins Coie

1
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

2
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

3
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

4
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

5
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

6
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

1
Blog

Women in Cybersecurity Keynote: Bobbie Stempfley Shares Invaluable Career Advice

2
News Feature

CyberCenturion Winners Crowned as Competition Culminates in London

3
Interview

#RSAC Video Interview: Kathleen Smith, CMO, CyberSecJobs

4
Interview

Interview: Carolyn Crandall, Chief Deception Officer, Attivo Networks

5
Opinion

How the Cloud Complicates the Digital Crime Scene

6
Blog

Meeting SOC 2 Compliance With Your Own Products