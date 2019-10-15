Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Canadian Students Are Sharing Passwords to Prove Friendships

Canadian students are sharing their online passwords with one another as proof of friendship, according to the Quebec Access to Information Commission (CAI).

Since 2016, CAI has toured secondary schools across Quebec with a campaign called "Ce que tu publies, penses-y" which roughly translates as "Think before you publish."

The purpose of the cybersecurity campaign is to warn adolescents about the risks and consequences of being active online, especially on social media. So far, 32,000 students have been exposed to the company, but despite the efforts of CAI, the incredibly important message doesn't seem to be getting through.

Speaking to The Canadian Press, "Ce que tu publies, penses-y" program coordinator Isabelle Gosselin said that students don't believe that they are at risk and do nothing to protect their privacy.

According to Gosselin, proof of the extent of this problem is that three out of four high school students raise their hands when asked if they share passwords with friends.

Gosselin said that they are almost proud to do it, often seeing it as proof of friendship or of love. In fact, she said the trend has become very fashionable. 

Government organization CAI wants to encourage young internet users to adopt safe and responsible behavior, particularly in terms of privacy and respect for privacy. However, Gosselin said that when she tries to warn teenagers about the potentially dire consequences of sharing their passwords, they respond with "Don't you think you're exaggerating, ma'am?"

A fresh incarnation of the CAI cybersecurity tour will launch this month in an effort to convince teens to adopt best practices when it comes to online security. Gosselin said the tour's goal is to educate students who think they are invincible. 

During the 2019–2020 school year, the commission will again take their "Ce que tu publies, penses-y" to Quebec high schools in hopes of persuading students to take cybersecurity seriously. 

Students will be shown an hour-long presentation that addresses a number of concepts, such as identity theft, sexting, geolocation, and privacy settings from a privacy perspective. 

To ram the point home, the presentation includes genuine real-life examples of what happens when cybersecurity guidelines aren't followed. Some of the stories that students will hear relate to incidents that have happened within their own school.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Pitney Bowes and Groupe M6 Hit By Ransomware

2
News

Microsoft and NIST Team Up on Patching Guide

3
News

Stolen Cloud API Key to Blame for Imperva Breach

4
News

#SecTorCa: Millions of Phones Leaking Information Via Tor

5
News

Tactics of Supply-Chain Attack Group Exposed

6
News

Thoma Bravo to Buy Sophos Group for $3.8bn

1
News

Canadian Students Are Sharing Passwords to Prove Friendships

2
News

A Quarter of Americans Want Cyber-flashers Jailed for 5 Years

3
News

Florida Women's Clinic Warns 520,000 Patients of Data Breach

4
News

#ISWUK: Trust Erosion Preventing Business Transformation

5
News

Ex-TalkTalk Security Leader to Take on Firm in Unequal Pay Dispute

6
Interview

Interview: Rafe Pilling, Senior Security Researcher, Secureworks

1
Webinar

#HowTo Improve Security & Efficiency for Your File Transfers

2
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

3
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

4
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

5
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

6
Webinar

Common IAM Fears and How to Overcome Them

1
Interview

Interview: Shlomi Gian, CEO, CybeReady

2
Blog

Signal From Noise: How to Win Customers and Influence CISOs

3
Opinion

Thinking Outside the National Vulnerability Database Box

4
Blog

Security by Sector: Two in Five Real Estate Pros Say Industry is Unprepared for Cyber-Attacks

5
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

6
News Feature

EternalGlue: Using NotPetya as a Testing Tool