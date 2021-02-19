Infosecurity Group Websites
Capital Group Appoints Marta Zarraga as Global Chief Information Officer

Investment firm Capital Group has appointed Marta Zarraga as its new global chief information officer. In the role, Zarraga will be responsible for overseeing the organization’s technology and cybersecurity.

She joins the company with 25 years of experience in the information security industry, including as global chief information officer at Aviva and chief information officer at Vodafone and British Telecom.

Capital Group explained that Zarraga was selected for her strong technical qualifications, holding a Master’s degree in computer engineering from Universidad de Deusto in Spain, as well as her experience driving business value through technology and ability to develop diverse and successful teams.

Commenting on her appointment, Zarraga said: “Technology is foundational to Capital Group’s business. As the company continues to focus on expanding and strengthening its services to investors, data and technology remain critical enablers.

“It is a phenomenal opportunity to join a company that is so committed to its mission of improving people’s lives and so committed to its associates, and I am excited to leverage new technologies to help achieve that mission.”

