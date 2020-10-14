Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Carnival Confirms Passenger Data Compromised

Carnival Corporation has disclosed that passenger and employee data from three different cruise lines was accessed in a ransomware attack that took place in August.

On August 15, the British-American cruise operator discovered that an unauthorized third party had compromised its computer system and downloaded data files.

An update issued by the corporation yesterday states that personal data from passengers of Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, and Seabourn was impacted in the August attack. 

“While the investigation is ongoing, early indications are that in early August the unauthorized third party gained access to certain personal information relating to some guests, employees and crew for three of the corporation’s brands—Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Seabourn, as well as casino operations,” said Carnival.

Information accessed by the threat actor may include names, addresses, phone numbers, passport numbers, and dates of birth.

Carnival said: "The investigation into the specific data impacted is ongoing, but in some limited instances, we anticipate additional information impacted may include data such as Social Security numbers, health information, or other personal information."

Carnival, with over 150,000 employees, is the largest cruise operator in the world, serving over 13 million passengers annually before the outbreak of COVID-19. 

In the disclosure, Carnival stated that it is working “as quickly as possible” to identify and notify the passengers, employees, crew, and other individuals whose personal data may have been accessed. Working out precisely whose data was impacted could take up to 60 days to complete. 

Following the attack, Carnival said it took steps to recover the files being held ransom by the threat actors. The corporation's investigation into the incident is ongoing, but Carnival said early indicators suggest that the likelihood that the data accessed without authorization has since been misused was "low." 

“While how the third party gained unauthorized access has not been disclosed, this is yet another example of the importance of proper investment in cyber security programs to protect company and customer data," commented Terence Jackson, CISO at Thycotic.

"Attackers are not taking it easy during the pandemic. They are stepping the attacks up and we have to be ready.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Hackers Claim to Have Access to 50,000 Home Security Cameras

2
News

Ransomware Gangs Outsource Network Access to Drive Success

3
News

Gov-Linked “Fatima” Cybersecurity Career Advert Removed After Backlash

4
News

Software AG Hit by Data-Stealing Ransomware Attack

5
News

Security Experts Warn of Amazon Prime Day Scams

6
News

Hackney Hacked as Council Investigates Attack

1
News

Carnival Confirms Passenger Data Compromised

2
News

Suspended Sentence for Brit Caught in FBI Creepware Sting

3
News

DFS Calls for Regulation of Social Media Giants

4
Blog

ISO 27001: Recognizing the Importance of Operational Security

5
News

Ransomware Victims Struggle to Recover, Hire and Spend on Threat Prevention

6
News

Ivanti Appoints Melissa Puls as New SVP and CMO

1
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

2
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

3
Webinar

No Perimeter, No Problem: Crypto-Strategy for a Zero-Trust Future

4
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

5
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

6
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

1
Opinion

Securing Remote Desktops During a Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Jason Nurse, University of Kent

3
News

Endpoint Security Primary Pain Point in 2020

4
Opinion

Is Your Organization Ready to Defend Insider Threats?

5
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

6
News

Corporate Credentials on the Dark Web Up by 429% This Year