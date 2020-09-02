Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

CEOs Could Face Jail Time for IoT Attacks by 2024

Corporate CEOs could soon be personally liable if they fail to adequately secure IT systems connected to the physical world, Gartner has warned.

The analyst firm predicted that as many as 75% of business leaders could be held liable by 2024 due to increased regulations around so-called “cyber-physical systems” (CPSs) such as IoT and operational technology (OT).

Gartner defines CPSs as “engineered to orchestrate sensing, computation, control, networking and analytics to interact with the physical world, including humans.”

In this world, cyber-attacks can lead to human fatalities rather than mere data loss or service outages. For example, a medical device could be hijacked to prevent life-saving drugs from being dispensed, or a connected car could be remotely directed to crash.

Gartner argued that the financial impact of such attacks on CPSs resulting in fatalities could reach as much as $50 billion by 2023.

“Regulators and governments will react promptly to an increase in serious incidents resulting from failure to secure CPSs, drastically increasing rules and regulations governing them,” said Katell Thielemann, research vice president at Gartner.

“In the US, the FBI, NSA and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have already increased the frequency and details provided around threats to critical infrastructure-related systems, most of which are owned by private industry. Soon, CEOs won’t be able to plead ignorance or retreat behind insurance policies.”

However, at present, many business leaders aren’t even aware of the scale of CPS investment in their organization, often because projects have happened outside of the control of IT, said Gartner.

This is where technology leaders in the organization must step up to help CEOs understand the risks that CPSs represent, and why more budget needs to be allocated to operational resilience management (ORM) in order to secure them, argued Thielemann.

“The more connected CPSs are, the higher the likelihood of an incident occurring,” she added.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Iranian Hackers Advertise on Dark Web

2
News

Empire Market Falls After Suspected Exit Scam

3
News

Cyber-Criminals Mimicking Global Brand Domain Names to Launch Scams

4
News

Cyber-Attack on Norwegian Parliament

5
News

Security Flaws in Two Popular TV Set-Top Boxes Expose Customers to Attack

6
News

BEC Wire Transfer Losses Soar 48% in Q2 2020

1
News

Darknet Moderator Jailed for 11 Years

2
News

CISA Funds SLTT Cybersecurity Project

3
News

NCSC Releases Cyber-Guidance

4
News

One-Third of Companies Put Sensitive Data at Risk Through Internet Exposure

5
Blog

A New Path for Data Protection

6
News

Chinese Professor Jailed for Stealing US Trade Secrets

1
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

2
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

3
Webinar

Does Phishing Prevention Require Better Technology, Detection or Strategy?

4
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

5
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

6
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

1
News

Musk: Tesla Was Target of Russian Ransomware Conspiracy

2
Interview

Interview: Mohit Tiwari, CEO, Symmetry Systems

3
Opinion

Misconfiguration on the Cloud is as Common as it is Costly

4
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

5
Interview

Interview: Eric Friedberg, Co-President, Stroz Friedberg

6
Webinar

Does Phishing Prevention Require Better Technology, Detection or Strategy?