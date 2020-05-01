US Government Awards CGI $267m Cybersecurity Contract

Independent IT and business consulting services firm CGI has been awarded a lucrative contract by the United States government to improve cybersecurity at more than 75 federal agencies.

CGI announced yesterday that it had won a six-year contract to provide cybersecurity consulting services under the US Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program for CDM's Dynamic and Evolving Federal Enterprise Network Defense (DEFEND) Group F federal agencies.

The contract, worth $267m, was awarded via the US General Services Administration's Alliant 2 government-wide acquisition contract through an acquisition conducted by GSA FEDSIM.

Under the terms of the contract, CGI will create a shared services platform for the DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to deliver CDM cybersecurity capabilities to more than 75 non–Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Act agencies.

CGI will also provide a shared services catalog (SSC) of services and capabilities and meet CDM program goals. The SSC will be designed to grow and evolve with the ever-changing threat and technology landscape. This vital resource will enable CGI to develop innovative solutions that focus primarily on cloud native and hosted service solutions.

With 78,000 consultants and other professionals scattered across the globe, CGI Inc. has grown into one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. The business, founded in 1976, reported revenue of C$12.1bn in fiscal year 2019.

"CGI has played a strategic role and been a trusted partner to CISA, for the past four years, though our work on Credential Management and DEFEND Group C," said CGI senior vice president Stephanie Mango.

"In partnership with CISA we have worked across many agencies to identify and address cybersecurity challenges. We look forward to continuing our support of this critical cross-agency initiative and leveraging our wealth of cybersecurity and shared services expertise to help DHS achieve its ultimate objectives."

CGI began working with the CDM program in 2016 after being awarded a contract for identity management services through the Credential Management Task Order, providing design and implementation services to 26 federal agencies.