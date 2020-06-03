Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Chicago Police Scanner Jammed by Hackers Amid Riots

An investigation has been launched after hackers gained access to the emergency radio system used by the Chicago Police Department over the weekend. 

As officers worked hard to keep the peace amid riots and looting triggered by the death of George Floyd, hackers jammed their radio comms with slogans and music, endangering the safety of the public and those out protesting peacefully and lawfully. 

While reports of gun violence were called in, police scanners were blocked with N.W.A.'s '80s hip-hop track "F*** the Police" and Tay Zonday's "Chocolate Rain," which alludes heavily to institutional racism in the United States. 

Dispatchers struggled to communicate with police to determine where fires had broken out and find out where ambulances needed to be sent. 

“They’re not letting me copy you at all,” a frustrated dispatcher told one officer seeking assistance on Sunday night.

“It’s a very dangerous thing that they’re doing,” said Dan Casey, deputy director of public safety information technology in the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Casey told the Chicago Sun Times that recordings of the rogue transmissions have been passed on to local and federal authorities, who will investigate.

On Sunday a video was posted on YouTube in which two men laugh as music is played over a scanner on a Chicago police frequency while an officer attempts to radio for support. The video has attracted over 189,000 views. 

The Chicago police department has some encrypted radio frequencies, but most patrol officers use radios that aren’t capable of withstanding hacking.

“We are looking at a multiyear plan to secure the radio channels,” said Casey.

However, Casey said that some frequencies will remain unencrypted to allow other law enforcement agencies to communicate with the Chicago Police Department.

Disrupting police radio, an act known as “jamming,” is illegal and can incur a hefty custodial sentence. In 2018, the US Supreme Court upheld an eight-year prison sentence for Rajib Mitra, who jammed police radio frequencies in Madison, Wisconsin, around Halloween in 2003.

In 2011, Mitra was sentenced to a further 6.5 years behind bars for possession of child sexual abuse material. Files depicting the abuse were seized from Mitra's home computer during the initial 2003 radio jamming investigation but were so heavily encrypted that it took police years to decipher them.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Payment App Data Breach Exposes Millions of Indians' Data

2
News

Over 600 NTT Customers Hit in Major Data Breach

3
News

European Cybersecurity Blogger Award Winners Announced

4
News

Data Breach at Bank of America

5
News

NYC Cybersecurity Bootcamp Offers Free Training Nationwide

6
News

Minneapolis City and Police Websites Attacked

1
News

Chicago Police Scanner Jammed by Hackers Amid Riots

2
News

#Infosec20: Consider Leadership and Team Decision-Making in Challenging Times

3
News

Cyber-Attack Hits US Nuclear Missile Sub-Contractor

4
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

5
News

Aussie Fined for Tweeting Apple Employees' Data

6
News

Employee Work from Home Habits a Security Risk to Businesses

1
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

2
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

3
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

4
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

5
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

6
Webinar

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity - Virtual Event

1
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

2
Blog

Who is Responsible for End-of-Life Data Destruction?

3
News Feature

GDPR: The First Two Years and Future Challenges

4
Slackspace

SCANimals

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from Two Years of GDPR

6
Opinion

Bank Data Integrity and #COVID19: Stop Copying Your Data!