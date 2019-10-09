Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

#DTXEurope: Former Chief of MI6 Reflects on Growth of Tech and Cyber-Threats

At Digital Transformation EXPO Europe Sir John Sawers, former chief, Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), explored the recent growth of cyber technology and its impact on cyber-threats and cyber-defense.

Reflecting upon his career at MI6, Sawers noted how cyber and technology became an integral part of the Secret Intelligence Service's work during his tenure.

“Even at MI6, a human-intelligence service, I had to increase our spend on technology from about a third of our budget to half of our budget during the five years that I was chief of the service,” he explained. “Technology was such a big driver of everything we did; the power of data analytics in terms of piecing together puzzles about terrorist plots and identifying who was posing a threat was an absolutely vital tool.”

Sawers saw a “lot of life move online,” including the significant rise of extremist websites and chatrooms, and “the role of cyber developed as both an attack tool, and as a crucial part of national defenses.”

This has led to hostile cyber-attacks, particularly nation state attacks, becoming ever more sophisticated, powerful and capable of reaching diverse, widespread targets. He added that, through cyber and tech evolutions, the “skills of offensive cyber are becoming readily available,” and whilst defenses are getting better and better at both a corporate and state level, the “attack tools available to hostile actors are getting more and more powerful.

“That battle, in the cyber-domain, is bound to continue.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Amex Employee Suspected of Wrongfully Accessing Customer Data to Commit Fraud

2
News

Data of 92 Million Brazilians for Sale on Underground Auction Site

3
News

‘The Cyberthreat Handbook’ Released, Documents ‘Who’s Who’ of Attackers

4
News

Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against CafePress Following Data Breach

5
News

Global Study Finds Orgs Are Failing to Protect Data in the Cloud

6
News

University to Create New Cybersecurity Approach Inspired by the Human Body

1
News

Survey Reveals Widespread Ignorance Over Attack That Affects Most Companies

2
News

US University Offers First Ever Healthcare-Specific Cybersecurity Certification

3
News

Number of Girls Applying for British Cybersecurity Courses Surges

4
News

#DTXEurope: Hacking Not Always Malicious, Says ‘Samy’ MySpace Worm Creator

5
News

Twitter Admits Personal Contact Details Used by Advertising Systems

6
News

#DTXEurope: Former Chief of MI6 Reflects on Growth of Tech and Cyber-Threats

1
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

2
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

3
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

4
Webinar

How Segmentation Leads to Visibility and Enables Compliance

5
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

6
Webinar

Common IAM Fears and How to Overcome Them

1
Interview

Interview: Shlomi Gian, CEO, CybeReady

2
Blog

Signal From Noise: How to Win Customers and Influence CISOs

3
Opinion

Thinking Outside the National Vulnerability Database Box

4
Blog

Security by Sector: Two in Five Real Estate Pros Say Industry is Unprepared for Cyber-Attacks

5
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

6
News Feature

EternalGlue: Using NotPetya as a Testing Tool