Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

China Denies Involvement in Equifax Hack

The People's Republic of China (PRC) has denied any involvement in the Equifax hack that saw the personal data of nearly half of America's population exposed. 

Yesterday the United States' Department of Justice issued a nine-count indictment against four Chinese military personnel in connection with the cyber-attack, which took place from May to July 2017.

The US alleges that Wu Zhiyong (吴志勇), Wang Qian (王乾), Xu Ke (许可), and Liu Lei (刘磊), who are all members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), conspired to access Equifax's computer systems. The defendants are accused of stealing trade secrets and the personal data of 145 million American citizens from the credit reporting agency. 

In a statement issued today from Beijing, PRC foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang strongly denied that the Chinese military or government were responsible for this or any other cyber-attack. 

During a briefing, which was held over social media app WeChat to minimize the risks associated with the current outbreak of coronavirus in the PRC, Shuang wrote: "We firmly oppose and combat cyberattacks of any kind. China is a staunch defender of cybersecurity."

Shuang further denied that the theft of data from Equifax had been a state-sponsored initiative conducted with the backing of the PRC.

"The Chinese government, military and relevant personnel never engage in cyber-theft of trade secrets," wrote Shuang. 

According to Shuang, the same cannot be said of the United States, whom he accused of carrying out cyber-espionage activities on a grand scale. 

In the international diplomacy equivalent of the time-honored playground retort, "whoever smelt it, dealt it," Shuang portrayed America rather than China as the cyber-aggressor.

Shuang wrote: "It has long been an open secret that relevant departments in the US, in violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations, have been engaging in large-scale, organized and indiscriminate cyber stealing, spying and surveillance activities on foreign governments, enterprises and individuals."

Shuang went on to cite the cases of WikiLeaks and whistleblower Edward Snowden as examples of the "hypocrisy and double standards" being exercised by America when it came to cybersecurity. 

He added: "According to plenty of information that has been made public, US agencies have been engaging in cyber intrusion, surveillance and monitoring activities on foreign governments, institutions, enterprises, universities and individuals, including on its allies."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Emotet Spreads Via Newly Discovered Wi-Fi Module

2
News

White Hats Shine a Light on Philips Hue Hack

3
News

Docker Registry Snafus Expose Firms to Cloud Compromise

4
News

Crypto Exchange Loses "Almost All Funds" in Hack

5
News

Facebook's Social Media Accounts Hacked

6
News

Zynga Breach Hit 173 Million Accounts

1
News

China Denies Involvement in Equifax Hack

2
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

3
News

Year of the Catfish: 27% of Dating Site Users Scammed

4
News

LORCA and Kx Partner to Boost Cyber-Scaleups with Advanced Analytics

5
News

Danes Blame Bug for ID Leak Affecting 1.3 Million

6
News

DevOps Alert: 12,000 Jenkins Servers Exposed to DoS Attacks

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

3
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

4
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

5
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

6
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Cyber-Attack Could Create Financial Crisis, Says ECB Chief

2
News Feature

Impact of Stress and Burnout Worsens for CISOs

3
Blog

Nine Steps to Cybersecurity

4
Opinion

Are You Prepared to Battle Account Takeover Fraud?

5
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

6
Interview

Interview: Rob Norris, VP Head of Digital Technology Services and Enterprise Cyber Security, Fujitsu