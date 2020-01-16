Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

China Promises Action on Tech Transfers and IP Protection

Phase One of the US-China trade deal has finally been signed, with promises from Beijing that it will improve protection of IP and trade secrets and end forced tech transfers, although security experts will be skeptical.

The majority of the headlines focused on the scrapping of some mooted tariffs on goods from China including mobile phones and computers, as well as promises to increase imports of US goods by $200bn.

However, in the document itself, major sections are devoted to several areas of concern for many US businesses over the past decade or more.

These include the forced transfer of IP to a local Chinese partner that many foreign businesses have been required to follow in order to gain access to the country’s vast market. In the new document, both parties recognize that such transfers should only happen on “voluntary, market-based terms.

“Neither Party shall require or pressure persons of the other Party to transfer technology to its persons in relation to acquisitions, joint ventures, or other investment transactions,” it continued.

The new deal also contains significant new promises by China to improve protection of intellectual property, trade secrets and confidential business information and combat counterfeiting and piracy online.

“China recognizes the importance of establishing and implementing a comprehensive legal system of intellectual property protection and enforcement as it transforms from a major intellectual property consumer to a major intellectual property producer,” it said.

Specifically, China has agreed to impose “heavier punishment” including jail time and monetary fines to deter IP theft.

However, it remains to be seen whether any of the promises made by Beijing are adhered to.

Both the US and UK famously signed an agreement with China in 2015 promising it would cease all economic espionage activity. Experts revealed that activity began to ramp up again from the Chinese side soon after.

China is also increasing its collection of sensitive corporate data from all firms operating within its borders, under a new corporate social credit system, which recently raised alarm bells at the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

This could effectively achieve the same end for the Chinese government as forced tech transfers, it warned.

“The system of regulatory ratings necessitates the collection of massive amounts of company data, mostly through mandatory data transfers to government authorities, creating an increasingly complete disclosure of a company’s profile,” the report claimed. “Large data transfers are likely to include some sensitive data points, such as technological details and personnel information.”

Researchers have also recently revealed how Chinese state hacking groups are increasingly using local companies as a front for their espionage activities.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Microsoft Patches Serious Crypto Flaw Found by NSA

2
News

UK Announces AI Warship Contracts

3
News

UK Consultancies Leak Data on Thousands of Workers

4
News

Citrix Admins Urged to Act as PoC Exploits Surface

5
News

App Leaks Thousands of Baby Photos and Videos Online

6
News

Hundreds of Millions of Broadcom Modems “Haunted” by New Bug

1
News

Emotet Locked onto US Military and Government

2
News

LORCA Announces Fourth and Largest Cohort of Cybersecurity Innovators

3
News

Bill for New Orleans Cyber-Attack $7m and Rising

4
News

ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance Triples Membership

5
Blog

How to Prevent Your Business Being Hacked

6
News

Business Disruption Attacks Most Prevalent in Last 12 Months

1
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

2
Webinar

Strategies to Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

3
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

4
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
News

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

2
Opinion

Is it Time to Resuscitate Prevention?

3
News

Data Leak Forces Password Reset at Crypto Exchange Poloniex

4
News

US Restaurant Chain Landry’s Hit by POS Malware

5
Opinion

Providing Cyber Defence Without Breaking The Bank

6
News

US Biz Wins Court Case Against Ransomware Data Thieves