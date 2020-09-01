Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Chinese Researcher Arrested in Illegal Tech Theft Probe

A researcher at the University of California with ties to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been arrested and charged after allegedly destroying evidence.

Chinese national Guan Lei, 29, of Alhambra, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in a federal prison after being charged with deliberately destroying a hard drive in order to obstruct an FBI investigation.

Guan, who was in the US on a J-1 non-immigrant visa, was suspected of transferring software or technical data to China’s National University of Defense Technology (NUDT), and was also being investigated for apparently lying about his military ties on a 2018 visa application, and in interviews with officers.

He apparently later admitted to receiving military training and wearing military uniforms whilst at NUDT. That same university was placed on a US entity list after being “suspected of procuring US-origin items to develop supercomputers with nuclear explosive applications,” according to an affidavit.

It is also claimed that one of Guan’s faculty advisors at NUDT was also a lieutenant general in the PLA who developed computers used by the Chinese army and Air Force, as well as military weather forecasts and nuclear technology.

Guan is said to have been observed throwing a hard drive into a dumpster outside his apartment on July 25, shortly before attempting to board a flight to China.

According to the affidavit, the hard drive “was irreparably damaged and that all previous data associated with the hard drive appears to have been removed deliberately and by force.”

Guan refused a request by FBI officers to examine his laptop and was subsequently denied permission to board the plane.

The news comes amidst a US crackdown on Chinese students fuelled by suspicions that Beijing forces legitimate students to spy for their country and sneaks military operatives into the US as students to do the same.

In January, an indictment was issued for another former NUDT ‘student’, Yanqing Ye, who was subsequently found to be a PLA lieutenant, and Zaosong Zheng, who tried to smuggle biological research out of the US. Both were students in Boston.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Empire Market Falls After Suspected Exit Scam

2
News

Fake Login Page Detections Top 50,000 in 2020

3
News

Android Users Bugged by Fake Popups

4
Opinion

Is Critical Infrastructure Ready for Quantum?

5
News

Internet Outage Causes Chess Championship Draw

6
News

Jakarta Cyber-attacks Touted as Political Plot

1
News

Chinese Researcher Arrested in Illegal Tech Theft Probe

2
News

Iranian Hackers Advertise on Dark Web

3
Opinion

CISO: Choose Your Weapon

4
News

BEC Wire Transfer Losses Soar 48% in Q2 2020

5
News

Internet Outage Causes Chess Championship Draw

6
Opinion

#HowTo Improve the Security of Your Containers

1
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

2
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

3
Webinar

Does Phishing Prevention Require Better Technology, Detection or Strategy?

4
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

5
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

6
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

1
Blog

Stop the Cyber-Attack Cycle with Privileged Access Management

2
News Feature

Is Your ISO Renewal at Risk Due to #COVID19 and Lockdown?

3
Interview

Interview: Adam Enterkin, SVP, EMEA, BlackBerry

4
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

5
Interview

Interview Dave Mareels, SOC.OS and Chris Sleep, Natural History Museum

6
Opinion

Evolution to Becoming a Modern Day CISO