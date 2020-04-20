Infosecurity Group Websites
US Bans Church Website Selling #COVID19 ‘Miracle’ Treatment

A US church has been ordered to close down a website selling a ‘miracle’ cure for COVID-19, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS, and Alzheimer's disease. 

The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing (Genesis) was found to be in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C) by unlawfully distributing its Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS), variously known as Master Mineral Solution, Miracle Mineral Supplement, MMS, Chlorine Dioxide (CD) Protocol, and Water Purification Solution (WPS).

Designed to be taken orally, MMS is an unproven treatment that contains the same amount of chlorine dioxide as industrial bleach. 

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been issuing public warnings to consumers since 2010 that MMS can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and symptoms of severe dehydration. 

A federal court in Florida has entered a temporary injunction against Genesis and four church associates, Mark Grenon, Joseph Grenon, Jordan Grenon, and Jonathan Grenon, requiring them to shut down the website advertising the fake cure and immediately halt distribution. 

“Not only are these products potentially harmful, but their distribution and use may prevent those who are sick from receiving the legitimate healthcare they need,” said attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan for the Southern District of Florida.

According to the complaint, the defendants’ disease-related treatment claims are unsupported by any well-controlled clinical studies or other credible scientific substantiation. 

“Despite a previous warning, the Genesis II Church of Healing has continued to actively place consumers at risk by peddling potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products," said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn.  

"We will not stand for this, and the FDA remains fully committed to taking strong enforcement action against any sellers who place unsuspecting American consumers at risk by offering their unproven products to treat serious diseases.”

The complaint further alleges that the labeling of the church's miracle cure is false and misleading since none of its disease-related treatment claims are supported by any clinical data. 

“The Department of Justice will take swift action to protect consumers from illegal and potentially harmful products being offered to treat COVID-19,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt. 

“We will continue to work closely alongside our partners at the Food and Drug Administration to quickly shut down those selling illegal products during this pandemic.”

