Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Former NCSC CEO Ciaran Martin Joins SBRC Board

Former National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) CEO Ciaran Martin has joined the board of the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) to strengthen its strategic cyber-relationships across the UK.

Martin was the first CEO of the GCHQ spinout and held the position from 2017 until he stepped down earlier this year. He was replaced by Lindy Cameron, who took on the role in July.

SBRC is a non-profit organization which supports and helps protect Scottish businesses. Martin will work with SBRC CEO, Jude McCorry, and the wider organization to build its broader cyber-strategy and strengthen its affiliation with industry and government.

Jude McCorry, CEO of SBRC, said: “Businesses have never before experienced the strain that they currently face as a direct result of Brexit and COVID-19. Added to the fact that we have seen a noticeable a rise in cyber-attacks on businesses, if the extremely tough market conditions don’t negatively impact a business, a security breach might.

“The role of business resilience centers has never been more important. Ciaran’s experience with the NCSC, Cabinet Office and GCHQ will allow us to ensure that our own cyber-strategy is industry leading and reinforces Scotland as one of the world leaders in cybersecurity.”

Martin added: “The work that the SBRC does is unique; the collaboration and connection it has with its partners has helped to cement its position as one of the foremost business resilience organizations in Europe. I look forward to working with Jude and the team to support their vision and further enhance the organization’s cybersecurity expertise.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Egregor Ransomware Steals Data from Recruiter Randstad

2
News

Ransomware Set for Evolution in Attack Capabilities in 2021

3
News

Europol: Beware Fake Dark Web #COVID19 Vaccines

4
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

5
News

Universities Attacked by Phishing Campaign

6
News

Cybercrime Costs World Economy over 1% of Global GDP

1
News

Orca Security Nets $55m Series B Funding

2
News

One in Five Online Marketplace Listings Show Signs of Fraud

3
News

Most Victim Organizations Suffer Second Intrusion Within a Year

4
Editorial

Director’s Cut (Q4 2020 Issue)

5
News

Former NCSC CEO Ciaran Martin Joins SBRC Board

6
News

Thales and Google Cloud Partner for External Encryption Key Management

1
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

2
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

3
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

4
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

5
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

6
Webinar

Insider Risk Maturity Models: Tales from the Insider Crypt

1
News Feature

#IFAW2020: Fighting Back Against Rising Fraud During #COVID19

2
Blog

Solving the Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Two Simple Steps

3
Interview

#IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

6
Interview

Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint