Former NCSC CEO Ciaran Martin Joins SBRC Board

Former National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) CEO Ciaran Martin has joined the board of the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) to strengthen its strategic cyber-relationships across the UK.

Martin was the first CEO of the GCHQ spinout and held the position from 2017 until he stepped down earlier this year. He was replaced by Lindy Cameron, who took on the role in July.

SBRC is a non-profit organization which supports and helps protect Scottish businesses. Martin will work with SBRC CEO, Jude McCorry, and the wider organization to build its broader cyber-strategy and strengthen its affiliation with industry and government.

Jude McCorry, CEO of SBRC, said: “Businesses have never before experienced the strain that they currently face as a direct result of Brexit and COVID-19. Added to the fact that we have seen a noticeable a rise in cyber-attacks on businesses, if the extremely tough market conditions don’t negatively impact a business, a security breach might.

“The role of business resilience centers has never been more important. Ciaran’s experience with the NCSC, Cabinet Office and GCHQ will allow us to ensure that our own cyber-strategy is industry leading and reinforces Scotland as one of the world leaders in cybersecurity.”

Martin added: “The work that the SBRC does is unique; the collaboration and connection it has with its partners has helped to cement its position as one of the foremost business resilience organizations in Europe. I look forward to working with Jude and the team to support their vision and further enhance the organization’s cybersecurity expertise.”