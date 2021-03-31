Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

CISA and RH-ISAC to Run Cybersecurity Drill

Top trade associations in retail, hospitality, and travel are partnering with Retail and Hospitality ISAC (RH-ISAC) and the United States federal government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to host the first industry-wide cybersecurity exercise.

Day-long virtual exercise EX-RH2021 will take place on a currently unassigned date  in June 2021, opening with a training session on how participants can get the most out of the event. 

Participating information security teams will be challenged to perform executive decision making, operational decision making and coordination, and cross-disciplinary coordination to combat a range of cybersecurity threats that can endanger corporate environments.

“RH-ISAC is the epicenter for information sharing for retail, hospitality, and travel organizations, and as such is the ideal host for the first sector-wide exercise,” said Suzie Squier, president of RH-ISAC, in a statement released yesterday. 

“Together, with CISA and key trade associations, we’ll be able to mature our enterprise security activities as well as our collective coordination.” 

Threat scenarios participants can expect to encounter will include what to do in the event of a data breach and how to cope should cyber-attackers compromise operational technology including point-of-sale and reservation/property management systems.

“CISA is proud to support the retail, hospitality, and travel industry in their first exercise and to assist with testing communication, coordination, and decision-making protocols if an incident were to occur,” said CISA executive assistant director for infrastructure security Dr. David Mussington. 

“This exercise is essential to preparing for an incident and participants will be able to gain valuable information on how to handle and respond to an incident within the industry.” 

RH-ISAC is the sector’s operational community for sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence sharing and collaboration. 

The information sharing and analysis center said that the summer ‘s new virtual exercise was specifically designed “to serve and support the interests of all retail, hospitality, and travel companies, including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies.” 

RH-ISAC and CISA say C-level executives, including chief legal officers, chief security officers, chief information security officers, chief financial officers, chief marketing officers, chief commercial officers, and chief operating officers, would benefit from participating in the exercise. 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

2
News

Fileless Malware Detections Soar 900% in 2020

3
News

Hades Ransomware Linked to Hafnium and Exchange Attacks

4
News

Rise in Attacks on ICS Computers in Second Half of 2020

5
News

Double-Extortion Ransomware Attacks Surged in 2020

6
News

CNA Suffers “Sophisticated” Cyber-Attack

1
News

IRS Warns of Higher Education Phishing Scam

2
News

CISA and RH-ISAC to Run Cybersecurity Drill

3
News

Reality Show Members Charged with Telemarketing Scam

4
News

Winner Crowned in “Hacker Games” Contest Promoting Secure Coding Skills

5
Opinion

#WorldBackupDay: Don’t Wait for Next Big Breach to Enact Proper Data Protection & Recovery Strategies

6
News

Most Global Chip Companies Show Signs of Compromise

1
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain

2
Webinar

Pharma Drama: Interactive Crisis Simulation of an Insider Threat

3
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

4
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

5
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

6
Webinar

The Vulnerability Landscape: Security Trends from 2020

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain