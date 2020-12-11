Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

City of London Police Appoints Assistant Commissioner with Responsibility for Cybercrime

Angela McLaren has been announced as the new assistant commissioner of the City of London Police, with responsibility for economic and cybercrime.

McLaren joins from Police Scotland, where she was the executive lead for organized crime, counter terrorism and intelligence. “I feel privileged to be joining such a talented team of individuals who are already leading the way in preventing and detecting economic and cybercrime, and look forward to working with them to protect the public against these threats,” McLaren said.

“Both fraud and cybercrime present real and increasing threats to communities; this has been particularly evident in the last year, as more people have been confined to their homes, relying on technology to live their lives. Unfortunately, criminals continue to exploit this situation, often targeting the most vulnerable within our society, and this must stop.” 

The appointment follows the announcement of the City of London Police being named as the national lead force for cybercrime, which prompted the creation of a new assistant commissioner role to specifically oversee the significantly greater responsibilities the force now holds within the NPCC cybercrime portfolio.

Ian Dyson, City of London police commissioner, said protecting organizations and individuals from fraudulent activity, including cybercrime, is a priority for the City of London Police looking ahead to 2021, “and assistant commissioner McLaren will be instrumental in what I am sure will be a success.” 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

One Million US Dental Patients Impacted by Data Breach

2
News

Leaky Elasticsearch Server Reveals Massive Instagram Click Farm

3
News

Vade Secure Appoints Ex-Israeli Military Staff Sergeant Maya Gershon as CRO

4
News

Hackers Raid European Agency for Pfizer Vaccine Docs

5
News

How 2020 Has Changed the Data Privacy Landscape

6
News

Researchers Uncover New Cyber-Espionage Campaign Targeting Middle Eastern Politicians

1
News

CISOs Preparing for DNS Attacks Over Christmas

2
News

City of London Police Appoints Assistant Commissioner with Responsibility for Cybercrime

3
Magazine Feature

Out & Proud: Being LGBTQ+ in Cybersecurity

4
News

Claroty Appoints New VPs to Lead Engineering and Product Strategies

5
News

Privacy Groups Alarmed at Supermarket’s Facial Recognition Trial

6
News

NCSC Opens Registration for 2021 CyberFirst Girls Competition

1
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

2
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

3
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

4
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

5
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

6
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

1
News Feature

#IFAW2020: Fighting Back Against Rising Fraud During #COVID19

2
Blog

Solving the Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Two Simple Steps

3
Interview

#IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

6
Interview

Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint