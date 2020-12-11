Claroty Appoints New VPs to Lead Engineering and Product Strategies

Operational technology (OT) security company Claroty has announced the appointments of Adi Weisz as VP of engineering and Brian Dunphy as VP of product management as the firm looks to continue its growth and innovation in the field of industrial cybersecurity.

Weisz joins Claroty from Lusha and brings 20 years of technology experience to the role, having previously served at firms such as Fornova, Gigya and AfterDownload. He will be in charge of building and maintaining Claroty’s product offerings as well as building and developing a modern, effective and efficient engineering organization.

“I chose to join the elite team of professionals at Claroty to help companies focus on their business without sacrificing security,” said Weisz. “In the world of cybersecurity today, there is no more challenging yet rewarding arena to be in than that of OT infrastructure, where the stakes couldn’t be higher.”

As VP of product management, Dunphy will be responsible for identifying and driving key product improvements. He has 25 years of cybersecurity industry experience and most recently led product management for RSA’s NetWitness Platform.

“OT is the next cyber-battleground as there is no higher value target for threat actors – just imagine the potential impact of a compromised production line, water utility or chemical plant,” Dunphy said. “I joined Claroty because it has been an early pioneer in a space that has an enormous impact on the world. We are not just securing OT systems; we are protecting the lifeblood that powers enterprises’ core functionalities and all of our daily lives.”

Commenting on the appointments, Claroty CEO Yaniv Vardi, said: “We’re thrilled to have Adi and Brian join us here at Claroty. Their enthusiasm for our mission combined with their deep industry expertise are great assets to our company leadership and product development.”