Cloudhouse Acquires UpGuard Core to Help Customers Resolve Compliance Issues

Tech firm Cloudhouse Technologies has announced the acquisition of UpGuard Core, an infrastructure monitoring platform previously owned by UpGuard Inc. Cloudhouse said the move will help enable its customers to find, manage and resolve configuration and compliance issues throughout their IT infrastructure.

UpGuard Core will now be renamed Cloudhouse Guardian and will form part of Cloudhouse’s application compatibility packaging solutions. Cloudhouse Guardian can identify what businesses have in their infrastructure estate as well as pinpoint anything that’s out of date and non-compliant. Additionally, compliance can be automatically achieved by aligning with best practice configuration.

A number of major global organizations are currently using Cloudhouse Guardian to monitor and manage their IT infrastructure, including The New York Stock Exchange and NASA.

Cloudhouse added that the acquisition will help it scale its existing operations in the US as well expand its presence in Europe and APAC regions.

Cloudhouse founder and CEO, Mat Clothier commented: “The launch of Cloudhouse Guardian is an important step in our development, allowing us to offer our customers a wider set of capabilities that build on our core skills. This is a hugely exciting time for Cloudhouse. Having just been named the 13th Fastest Growing Technology Company in the UK by Deloitte, we are eager to build on that and Cloudhouse Guardian will be important to our continued growth.”

Alan Sharp-Paul, co-founder and co-CEO of UpGuard said: “With the rapid growth of our security offerings we are pleased to have found a great home for Core and are looking forward to the development of this product under Cloudhouse, while we continue to cement our position as leaders in the third-party risk management space.”

