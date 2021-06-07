CloudQuest Acquired by Deloitte

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited today announced its acquisition of CloudQuest, a cloud security posture management (CSPM) provider based in Cupertino, California.

Multinational professional services network Deloitte said that the deal will bolster its current cloud cybersecurity offerings with CloudQuest's cloud-native security capabilities "to more seamlessly manage security workflows, reduce risk and improve data security."

Vikram Kunchala, Deloitte risk & financial advisory cyber cloud leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP, said that the Covid-19 pandemic had not delayed the adoption of cloud technologies.

"While the global pandemic slowed some things, it didn't slow cloud migration or cloud reliance for the vast majority of organizations," said Kunchala.

"As organizations work to build or advance their security postures for cloud or hybrid-cloud environments, we're expanding and diversifying our services and solutions portfolio to help our clients continuously monitor, prevent and remediate security threats."

Bolting on CloudQuest's business will allow Deloitte to continue to expand its portfolio of cloud security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) services and solutions.

"We see incredible opportunity in novel approaches that help organizations securely transform and operate while also realizing competitive advantage," said Deborah Golden, Deloitte risk & financial advisory cyber and strategic risk leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP, "and we're continually investing to bring the most innovative solutions to our clients.

"Our acquisition of CloudQuest represents our profound commitment to transforming alongside our clients, competing vigorously in the market, and aggressively building out tech-enabled approaches that position Deloitte cyber as an unquestionable business enabler."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. CloudQuest is Deloitte's second cyber acquisition in 2021, preceded by cyber-threat hunting firm Root9B, LLC (R9B).

CloudQuest CEO Vijay Sarathy, who co-founded the company in 2017, said: "Joining Deloitte will enable us to expand our capabilities, helping organizations protect against the next generation of security threats, promote continued innovation and agility, and foster more efficient cloud security capabilities.

"This new chapter is one that my co-founders Ramesh Menon, Nishan Sathyanarayan and I always hoped to achieve, as we worked to help those in the cloud accelerate their cybersecurity efforts."