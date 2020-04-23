Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Coalfire Acquisition Signed Off

The acquisition of cybersecurity firm Coalfire by funds advised by Apax Partners was officially finalized.

Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, today announced that its acquisition was now complete following full regulatory approval. The financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed. 

Coalfire made the news earlier this month when Anne Bayerkohler, the company's director of quality and compliance, was honored by Consulting Magazine's Women Leaders in Technology Awards in the Excellence in Leadership category.

Commenting on the acquisition, Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew paid tribute to the company's former owners. 

"We appreciate the stewardship of our previous owners, The Carlyle Group and Chertoff Capital, that has set the course for this opportunity with our management," said McAndrew.

Describing what's next for the freshly acquired company, McAndrew said remote operations would be a new focus. 

He said: "We're very pleased with Apax Partners' acquisition of Coalfire and look forward to driving our growth through new technology investments, strategic acquisitions, and service expansion focused on optimizing the pervasive shift towards multi-cloud environments and remote operations."

Elsewhere in the company, it will be business as usual. Current Coalfire Federal president Bill Malone will remain at the helm, and Coalfire will continue to provide services to help Department of Defense suppliers prepare for and meet new CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) regulations. 

Apax Partners expressed the belief that, supported by the Apax Funds' investment, Coalfire is perfectly poised for growth. 

"Coalfire is an established and highly-respected cybersecurity advisory and assessment services firm that is well-positioned for further growth due to cybersecurity trends and the vision of its strong management team," said Rohan Haldea, partner at Apax Partners.

"The Apax Funds' investment will assist the company in particular by increasing Coalfire's investment in technology; continuing to invest in thought leadership, especially with respect to securing cloud environments; and deepening capabilities across assurance standards while scaling its penetration testing and cyber risk services business."

During its more than 40-year history, Apax Partners has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of around $50bn. The Apax Funds invest in companies across four global sectors of Tech & Telco, Services, Healthcare, and Consumer.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

US Ransomware Attacks Plummet

2
News

Maze Group Wages Ransomware Attack on Cognizant

3
News

Hackers Target Netflix and Disney+ with #COVID19 Phishing

4
News

US Health Department Hacked Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

5
News

Most Remote Workers Have Received No Security Training for a Year

6
News

Government Tackles #COVID19 Scams with Email Reporting Service

1
News

Hackers Donate $5K in Bug Bounties to the WHO

2
News

Small Businesses Admit Secure Data Storage Issues

3
News

Coalfire Acquisition Signed Off

4
News

Survey Reveals Lax Attitudes to Password Security

5
Blog

Security by Sector: Over a Third of Consumers Don’t Trust Digital Comms from Banks

6
News

Most Remote Workers Have Received No Security Training for a Year

1
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

2
Webinar

Safeguarding Your Digital Transformation with Detection and Response

3
Webinar

Protecting your Organization Against Phishing Attacks

4
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

5
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

6
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

1
News Feature

The Privacy-Security Balance in Digital Surveillance: Lessons from COVID-19

2
Interview

Interview: Lisa Plaggemier, Chief Strategy Officer, MediaPro

3
Blog

Working from Home During #COVID19: Increasing Threats

4
Opinion

The Key to Successfully Managing Cyber Risk: Speed

5
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

6
Next-Gen

Interview: Hela Lucas, Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics Student, Edinburgh Napier University