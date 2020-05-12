Infosecurity Group Websites
Colin Murphy Appointed KnowBe4’s New Chief Information Officer

International security awareness training provider KnowBe4 has announced the promotion of special operations engineer Colin Murphy to the position of chief information officer (CIO).

Murphy is an IT executive with over 13 years of expertise in security and software development in the telecommunications, energy deregulation and financial industries. In his new role, Murphy will be responsible for information technology strategies and computer systems to ensure they support KnowBe4’s goals and high-level business objectives.

Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4, said: “Colin has been an integral part of KnowBe4 for several years now and his previous experience as CIO for several other companies made him a natural fit to take on this opportunity. We believe in promoting from within whenever possible and he was already assuming the role of CIO by leading the IT area before the position was formally offered to him. I have confidence that Colin will surpass all expectations as KnowBe4’s CIO.”

Colin Murphy added: “As an executive and security professional, I have seen the countless ways KnowBe4 has transformed what security awareness means for its customers. My goal for the team is to create a strategic IT vision that drives innovation to accelerate growth and improve our internal efficiencies. We are determined to deliver the best IT solutions and support to the staff at KnowBe4 so they can meet their goals, deliver key results and enhance the organization’s position in the US and global markets.”

