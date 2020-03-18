Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Companies Offer Free Cybersecurity Support to Combat Threats Posed by COVID-19

Companies are offering businesses free cybersecurity support as coronavirus scams proliferate and over-stretched healthcare providers become more vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Irish cybersecurity awareness training company Cyber Risk Aware announced yesterday that it would be providing free COVID-19 phishing tests for businesses. Companies are invited to run a phishing simulation in which up to 100 staff can learn how to avoid falling for COVID-19 lures. 

Along with the free simulation, companies can download a checklist of Do's and Don'ts designed to keep employees who are working remotely cyber-safe. 

Cyber Risk Aware CEO Stephen Burke told Infosecurity Magazine: "As a former CISO I wanted to give something back to the community. When I read hospitals were crippled and turning COVID-19 patients away owing to ransomware having been installed by a COVID-19 phishing email, I said enough is enough."

Asked what his thoughts were on the criminals attempting to profit from the outbreak of the deadly virus, Burke said: "It shows that they have no moral compass. To shut the hospital down is just so wrong. Lives will be lost, and all because they want to make money. Total greed, and they should be ashamed of themselves.

"They should ask themselves, if they or a loved one were to become very ill and were refused entry to a hospital as a consequence of a cyber-attack, how would they feel? I would hope they think again."

Also stepping in to help thwart conscious-free criminals hoping to profit from the global health crisis are American ransomware recovery company Coveware and New Zealand antivirus solutions company Emsisoft.

The pair have teamed up to offer free help to critical care hospitals and other healthcare providers that are on the front lines of COVID-19 and have been impacted by ransomware. 

"We’re anticipating an increase in ransomware incidents which could be significantly in excess of the typical seasonal spikes and, unfortunately, may coincide with COVID-19’s peak, creating a perfect storm," said Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow.

"In partnership with incident response company Coveware, we’ve just launched an initiative that will enable healthcare providers to access both companies' complete range of ransomware-related services at no cost for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. The aim: to get impacted providers operational again in the shortest possible time so that patient care is minimally disrupted."  

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Don't Fall for the WhatsApp Gold Scam

2
News

US Health Department Hacked Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

3
News

Cloud Database Leak Exposes 425GB of Small Biz Financial Data

4
News

Info-Stealing Coronavirus Threat Map Detected

5
News

Encryption Debate Stalls Child Protection Bill

6
News

Guitar Tuition Website Suffers Six-Month Data Breach

1
News

Crypsis Forms Threat Research Labs

2
News

Royal Philips Scores a Cybersecurity First

3
News

Companies Offer Free Cybersecurity Support to Combat Threats Posed by COVID-19

4
News

NutriBullet Experiences Multiple Magecart Skimmer Infections

5
Blog

Where the Cyberspace Solarium Commission Report Succeeded and Could Improve

6
News

Trend Micro Finds and Fixes Zero-Day Bugs

1
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

2
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

3
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

4
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

5
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

6
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

1
Blog

Linux Kernel Live Patching: What It Is and Who Needs It

2
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Stina Ehrensvärd, Yubico

3
Blog

Coronavirus and the Cybersecurity Threat Landscape

4
Opinion

#HowTo Be Sure You Choose a Safe and Secure Hosting Provider

5
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Limor Kessem, Executive Security Advisor, IBM Security

6
Blog

Security by Sector: 148% Increase in Cyber-Attacks on The Pensions Regulator in 2019